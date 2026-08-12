WASHINGTON: A ‌group of current and former Palestinian students and staff have sued Columbia University, alleging discriminatory treatment by the school ​against its Palestinian community since late 2023, according to a court filing in New York.

The lawsuit said the university failed to protect its Palestinian members from harassment and targeted them through what it cast as “unfair and biased disciplinary hearings.”

Columbia has previously denied being discriminatory and has ‌condemned hate. ‌Local media reported that it ​declined ‌to comment ⁠on ​pending litigation. ⁠It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Protests took place at Columbia and around the US after the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza in October 2023.

Protesters demanded an end ⁠to US support for its ally and ‌called for the divestment ‌of funds by universities from companies ​supporting Israel.

In ‌May 2025, Columbia suspended more than 65 students ‌for their role in shutting down the university’s main library in a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

That demonstration came as the university was negotiating with President Donald Trump’s administration, which ‌had cut its federal funding after accusing the university of tolerating antisemitism during pro-Palestinian ⁠protests.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say opposing Israel’s assault on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories is not antisemitic and advocacy for Palestinian rights should not be conflated with supporting extremism.

Columbia agreed to pay over $200 million to the US government to resolve federal probes and restore most of the federal funding in July last year.

Free speech groups condemned Columbia’s protest ​crackdown in which students ​faced arrests, suspensions, expulsions and degree revocations.