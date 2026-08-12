Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill one, damage ambulance

BEIRUT: Israeli twin strikes on southern Lebanon killed one person on Tuesday and damaged an ambulance, Lebanese state media and the health ministry said, with the latter condemning the “continued targeting” of rescuers.

The incident is the latest Israeli attack despite an ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the strike targeted a vehicle in the southern city of Nabatieh, while the health ministry reported two wounded.

The NNA later said one person succumbed to their wounds.

The ministry said the Israeli military struck again when rescuers from the Risala Scouts Association, linked to the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement, came to the scene, damaging the ambulance.

“The ministry reiterates its condemnation of the enemy’s continued targeting of rescue teams, which constitutes an unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms,” it said.

Lebanon’s civil defense meanwhile said its personnel were targeted by a drone strike while they were trying to extinguish a bushfire, also in the Nabatieh area.

No one was wounded, but the incident forced them to leave the site.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March when it fired rockets at Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with heavy air strikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,300 people.

While violence has significantly decreased since the signing of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding in June and a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel days later, Beirut still reports intermittent Israeli strikes and demolitions.

The NNA on Tuesday also reported at least one detonation and artillery shelling in the south.

The Israel-Lebanon deal involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in two “pilot zones.”

Hezbollah rejects the deal and refuses to disarm.