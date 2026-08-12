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England to have no curfew for Pakistan tests, says captain Root

England to have no curfew for Pakistan tests, says captain Root
England's Joe Root walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 18 runs on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 29, 2026. (AFP/File)
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Updated 12 August 2026 19:58
Reuters
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England to have no curfew for Pakistan tests, says captain Root

England to have no curfew for Pakistan tests, says captain Root
  • Remarks come amid intense scrutiny surrounding England’s dressing room culture over past year
  • Former skipper Ben Stokes retired in June after suspension for breaching team curfew in London
Updated 12 August 2026 19:58
Reuters
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England captain Joe Root ‌said there would be no team curfew during next week’s home test series against Pakistan, backing players to act ​responsibly despite recent off-field incidents that have put the team’s culture under scrutiny.

The 35-year-old’s remarks come amid the intense scrutiny surrounding England’s dressing room culture over the past year under former coach Brendon McCullum and former captain Ben Stokes.

Root, England’s all-time leading test run-scorer, returned to the captaincy ‌following Stokes’ ‌retirement in June amid the ​test ‌series ⁠against New ​Zealand, ⁠during which the all-rounder was suspended for a test along with pacer Gus Atkinson for breaching a team curfew during a night out in London.

McCullum, too, stepped down following England’s 2-1 series loss, and was replaced by former teammate Stephen Fleming.

“There’s not ⁠going to be a curfew. I ‌don’t think this needs ‌to be a big deal, to ​be honest,” Root said ‌on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast published on ‌Wednesday.

“My view is that if players are expected to take responsibility on the field, they should be trusted as grown adults to make good decisions off it ‌as well.

“That’s something we, as a team, have to manage properly and police ⁠ourselves, alongside ⁠Stephen Fleming.”

England’s team culture has been under scrutiny since last year’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia and a string of off-field incidents. Among them was an altercation involving Harry Brook and a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

England are seventh in the World Test Championship standings. ​Root and Fleming will ​begin their tenure in the three-test series against Pakistan, which starts on August 19.
 

Topics: Pakistan vs England Pakistan men cricket team

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