’Exemplary punishment’: Karachi businessman’s family demands justice for suspected murder

KARACHI: The father of Mir Raza Ali, a 25-year-old Karachi businessman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, demanded on Thursday that authorities arrest the suspected killer of his son and hand them an exemplary punishment.

Ali, a graduate of the prestigious Institute of Business Administration and owner of a Karachi-based dessert eatery Wafflix, disappeared on July 28 and was found dead the following day in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood. Police initially explored whether Ali had died by suicide, as per his family, who disputed that account and pressed for further investigation after raising concerns about the original autopsy and handling of the crime scene.

His investigation came under scrutiny on Aug. 3 after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed issued a memorandum identifying 14 deficiencies in the initial post-mortem examination. A second post-mortem report showed that Ali’s upper back contained a gunshot wound, while he suffered injuries to other parts of his body.

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir, who represents Ali’s family, has accused police of distorting the facts. The Sindh government has formed a new investigation team after second postmortem report to further probe the case.

Speaking to Arab News exclusively in an interview, Mir Hussain Ali was asked what punishment the family is seeking for Ali’s suspected killers.

“Exemplary punishment. Exemplary. That can be seen by the young generation as well as those who make them (killers) commit such things,” he said. “Hanging. Exemplary hanging.”

Hussain said the merciless way in which his son died keeps the family awake at night.

“We cannot close our eyes at night,” Hussain said as he broke down. “Be that his mother, his sister or myself.”

He said the family’s trauma has been compounded by what he believes was an attempt to portray Ali’s death as a suicide, alleging that it was an attempt to divert attention from those responsible for his suspected killing.

“Many people from different departments tried a lot to somehow stop his exhumation and [to ensure] that his suicide is accepted,” Hussain said. “And that we forget chasing his killers and accept him having committed suicide.”

But the family does not believe Ali took his own life. A local media report, citing investigation reports, said Ali had borrowed over Rs50 million [$180,000] from 10 individuals, whose names have been included in the list prepared by the investigators.

Hussain, however, said there was nothing unusual about his son the day he was murdered.

“He was very normal. He told his sister, ‘I am going out and will be back,’” Hussain recalled. “He also told his mother that he would be back in 10 minutes.”

Investigators also found traces of acid on Ali’s shirt. His family, Hussain said, is trying to determine whether the Wafflix owner was being threatened or extorted by someone.

“Nothing is confirmed, nor does his partner know about anything,” the father said.

’DREAM THAT COULD NOT COME TRUE’

Hussain says Ali dreamt of opening Wafflix branches all over Pakistan, a food business he built from scratch.

“Like Karachi has four branches, he wanted to open branches in every city,” Hussain said. “It was his dream that could not come true.”

He said the late Karachi entrepreneur was an optimistic person, who rarely allowed problems to overwhelm him. Often, he would tell his family not to worry and assure them that he would handle their problems.

“Who will do those things for us now,” Hussain asked, before breaking down again.

The tragic murder took place weeks before Ali was set to tie the knot on Aug. 29.

Hussain said the family has asked the new investigation team to include the initial one and find out why the family’s time was “wasted” and whether evidence in the case had been tampered with.

“God willing, I hope that positivity will come,” he said. “Not every policeman is bad.”

Syed Saad Ali, spokesperson of the inspector general of Sindh police, declined to comment, saying he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Nadir Gabol, a spokesperson of the provincial government, said Sindh had taken Ali’s tragic death “very seriously” and that instructions have been given to bring those responsible to account immediately.

He said the new inquiry team should conduct its work professionally, transparently, and without haste.

“The family should be provided with justice at the earliest, considering any evidence they find,” Gabol told Arab News.

Hussain, meanwhile, wants answers to the many questions he has.

“He was a rising star, a rising businessman,” he said. “Who felt threatened by him? This is what we want to know.”