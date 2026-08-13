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Dominican Republic expels nine staff at Cuban embassy

Dominican Republic expels nine staff at Cuban embassy
The Dominican Republic has asked Cuba to withdraw nine embassy staff, giving them seven days to leave, the foreign ministry announced Thursday. (X/@caribbeannewsuk)
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Updated 13 August 2026 23:07
AFP
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Dominican Republic expels nine staff at Cuban embassy

Dominican Republic expels nine staff at Cuban embassy
  • The ministry did not explain this decision but insisted it complies with international law
  • The Dominican government is run by rightwing President Luis Abinader and is allied with the US
Updated 13 August 2026 23:07
AFP
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SANTO DOMINGO: The Dominican Republic has asked Cuba to withdraw nine embassy staff, giving them seven days to leave, the foreign ministry announced Thursday.
The ministry did not explain this decision but insisted it complies with international law, namely an agreement on diplomatic relations called the Vienna Convention.
The Dominican government is run by rightwing President Luis Abinader and is allied with the United States, which is pressing for regime change in communist Cuba.
“The Dominican government formally requested the Cuban embassy in the country to withdraw nine members of its diplomatic mission and their families,” the ministry said in a statement.
News of this decision came as Cuba celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of its historic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who died in 2016.
Cuban Ambassador Angel Arzuaga said the ministry did not warn him in advance about the request for staffers and their families to leave.
In December the Dominican government excluded Cuba and two other leftist-run countries — Venezuela and Nicaragua — from a summit due to be held in the Dominican resort of Punta Cana.
This caused countries such as Mexico and Colombia to complain and in the end the Dominican Republic postponed the meeting for some time in 2026.

Topics: Dominican Republic cuba US

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