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South Korea’s Lee urges talks with North Korea to replace armistice with peace

South Korea’s Lee urges talks with North Korea to replace armistice with peace
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
Updated 15 August 2026 06:46
Reuters
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South Korea’s Lee urges talks with North Korea to replace armistice with peace

South Korea’s Lee urges talks with North Korea to replace armistice with peace
  • Lee said Seoul would take preemptive ‌and sustained ‌steps to ease tensions and build ​layered safeguards to ‌contain escalation
Updated 15 August 2026 06:46
Reuters
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SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Saturday for talks with ​North Korea to pursue peaceful coexistence, saying Seoul would seek safeguards to prevent conflict and noting the need to replace the peninsula’s armistice with a “peace regime.”
In a speech marking the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee said ‌the two ‌Koreas should hold a sit-down ​for ‌coexistence.
He ⁠urged ​dialogue between ⁠North Korea and concerned parties to end the 1950-53 Korean War, which was stopped by a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, and said discussions could also explore effective measures to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear ⁠capabilities.
Lee said Seoul would take preemptive ‌and sustained ‌steps to ease tensions and build ​layered safeguards to ‌contain escalation.
Lee’s call largely builds on his ‌pledge last year to respect North Korea’s system and seek peaceful coexistence with Pyongyang.
Ties between North and South Korea remain frozen. North Korean leader ‌Kim Jong Un has abandoned Pyongyang’s reunification policy, has described the ⁠South ⁠as its most hostile state and ordered stronger frontline defenses.
North Korea has rebuffed Lee’s engagement offers, criticized Seoul’s plan for nuclear-powered submarines and denounced joint US-South Korean military drills as provocations.
On relations with Japan, Lee called for confronting the past while leaving open the future, and said he hoped to launch a ​new 60 years of ​peace and prosperity with Japan as a “close neighbor.”

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