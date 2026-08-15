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Jordan’s Princess Iman welcomes twin daughters

Jordan’s Princess Iman welcomes twin daughters
The girls are the couple’s second and third children. (Instagram)
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Updated 15 August 2026 10:27
Arab News
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Jordan’s Princess Iman welcomes twin daughters

Jordan’s Princess Iman welcomes twin daughters
Updated 15 August 2026 10:27
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, who gave birth to twin girls on Friday.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the news on Friday and said the princess and her husband, financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, “were blessed with twin baby girls on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026,” extending congratulations to King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The names of the twins were not disclosed.

The girls are the couple’s second and third children. Their first daughter, Amina, was born on Feb. 16, 2025.

Queen Rania announced the pregnancy on July 9 in a family photograph posted on social media, writing that “the grandchildren club is growing” and that Amina would soon be a big sister. She did not reveal that her daughter was expecting twins.

Crown Prince Hussein, the princess’ elder brother, congratulated the couple on Instagram, calling the birth “a great blessing and perfect grace.”

The twins are the third and fourth grandchildren of the king and queen, who also have a granddaughter also named Iman, born to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in August 2024.
 

Topics: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah

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