You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan assumes presidency of UN conference to prevent nuclear wars, space weaponization

Pakistan assumes presidency of UN conference to prevent nuclear wars, space weaponization

Pakistan assumes presidency of UN conference to prevent nuclear wars, space weaponization
Pakistan's counsellor to the UN, Saima Saleem (front row-right), speaking during an open debate on Women, Peace and Security at the United Nations Security Council in New York, US, on October 6, 2025. (@PakistanUN_NY/X)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkn9y

Updated 17 August 2026 20:47
Follow

Pakistan assumes presidency of UN conference to prevent nuclear wars, space weaponization

Pakistan assumes presidency of UN conference to prevent nuclear wars, space weaponization
  • The CD, its predecessor bodies have negotiated some of the most consequential instruments of the international security architecture
  • Islamabad says the development reaffirms the trust placed in Pakistan’s role in multilateral arms control and disarmament diplomacy
Updated 17 August 2026 20:47
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday assumed the presidency of a key United Nations conference tasked with advancing international efforts to prevent nuclear wars, arms race and weaponization of the outer space, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The United Nations Conference on Disarmament (CD) is the world’s single multilateral forum for negotiating disarmament and arms control treaties. Based at the United Nations Office at Geneva, it brings together 65 member states, including all States possessing nuclear weapons.

The agenda of the conference includes key issues such as the cessation of the nuclear arms race, the prevention of nuclear war, and the prevention of the weaponization of outer space, among other matters.

Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi, Pakistan’s additional secretary for arms control and disarmament) and spokesperson of the Foreign Office, was presiding over the meetings of the Conference on Disarmament.

“Pakistan holds the final Presidency of the Conference’s 2026 session and will therefore conclude its proceedings for the year,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

“During its Presidency, Pakistan will steer negotiations on the Annual Report of the CD and the corresponding resolution in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.”

The CD and its predecessor bodies have negotiated some of the most consequential instruments of the international security architecture, including the Biological Weapons Convention, the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan’s assumption of the conference’s presidency reaffirms the trust placed by the international community in its diplomatic leadership and constructive role in multilateral arms control and disarmament diplomacy.

“Pakistan has initiated consultations in its role as President of the CD,” the ministry said. “It places Pakistan at the center of the global discourse on arms control, disarmament, and international peace and security.”

Topics: Pakistan in the UN United Nations Conference on Disarmement

Latest updates

Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh

Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh

Jordan’s King Abdullah urges Chinese role in easing Middle East tensions

Jordan’s King Abdullah urges Chinese role in easing Middle East tensions

Lebanon says end of US-Iran truce does not affect Beirut’s agreements with Israel

Lebanon says end of US-Iran truce does not affect Beirut’s agreements with Israel

How Syria’s captagon crackdown is forcing smugglers into the skies

How Syria’s captagon crackdown is forcing smugglers into the skies

First striped hyena born after reintroduction into Neom reserve

First striped hyena born after reintroduction into Neom reserve

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.