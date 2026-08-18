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Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites

Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites
The operation was carried out with the participation of army units stationed along the front lines. (AFP)
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Updated 18 August 2026 08:50
Arab News
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Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites

Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites
Updated 18 August 2026 08:50
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Yemen executed 133 military operations on Houthi military targets over the past 24 hours Yemen’s Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Majed Al-Nazili said on Tuesday via a post on X.

The armed forces used rocket artillery, field artillery, and drone aviation to destroy sources of threat. 

The operation was carried out with the participation of army units stationed along the front lines.

Yemen’s military on Saturday promised a “tough response” after the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired six ballistic missiles at the western port city of Mokha on Friday, killing eight people.

The Iran-backed group has recently stepped up attacks on Yemeni government targets, including military and civilian facilities, as well as on shipping around the Bab El-Mandeb strait.

Topics: War in Iran

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