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Saudi, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss regional coordination, bilateral ties

Saudi, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss regional coordination, bilateral ties
During a meeting in Amman earlier this month, Prince Faisal and Hussein had stressed that Iraqi territory should not be used as a launchpad for attacks by Iran-backed armed groups against neighboring states. (File/SPA)
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Updated 18 August 2026 16:32
Arab News
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Saudi, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss regional coordination, bilateral ties

Saudi, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss regional coordination, bilateral ties
  • The ministers reviewed ways to further develop Saudi-Iraqi relations and enhance coordination on regional developments
  • The call came after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned attacks targeting senior officials in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, including PM office
Updated 18 August 2026 16:32
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed regional issues and ways to strengthen coordination between their countries during a phone call on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers reviewed ways to further develop Saudi-Iraqi relations and enhance consultation and coordination on regional developments, SPA said.

They also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

The call came after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned attacks targeting senior officials in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, including a strike on the office of Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the attacks as criminal acts carried out by armed groups and a “blatant violation” of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Riyadh reiterated its support for Iraq in confronting threats to its security, stability and sovereignty.

The attacks come against the backdrop of wider instability across the region, including continuing tensions involving Iran, threats to maritime navigation and energy supplies in the Gulf and Red Sea, and renewed attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

Kurdistan’s authorities had earlier blamed the attack on Tehran, saying the two drones had been launched from the Islamic republic’s territory, but Iran denied its involvement. Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation into the incident. 

During a meeting in Amman earlier this month, Prince Faisal and Hussein had stressed that Iraqi territory should not be used as a launchpad for attacks by Iran-backed armed groups against neighboring states.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have sought to deepen bilateral cooperation in recent years across political, economic and security fields, while Riyadh has repeatedly emphasized its support for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq

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