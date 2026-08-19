Saudi investment licenses surge 252% in Q2

The strategy also targets raising investment’s contribution to gross domestic product from 22 percent in 2019 to 30 percent by 2030. Sectors of particular importance include green energy, technology, and health care as well as biotechnology, advanced mobility and logistics.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 9,018 investment licenses in the second quarter of 2026, marking a 252 percent increase from the same period last year, new figures showed.

In a newly released report titled “Economic & Investment Monitor, Saudi Arabia Q2 2026,” the Ministry of Investment explained that the permits handed out in the second quarter of 2026 were primarily concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade, construction, and manufacturing sectors, which collectively accounted for around 66 percent of the total number of licenses during the quarter.

The surge comes as Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy aims to triple investment levels between 2019 and 2030, while increasing foreign direct investment more than 20-fold to SR388 billion ($103.5 billion) by 2030.

The strategy also targets raising investment’s contribution to gross domestic product from 22 percent in 2019 to 30 percent by 2030, with sectors of particular importance including green energy, technology, and healthcare as well as biotechnology, advanced mobility and logistics.

“This growth underscores increasing investor confidence and the sustained appeal of the Kingdom’s investment environment, advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading investment destination,” the report said.

Ministry strengthens investor services

As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the Saudi investment environment and improve the investor experience, the Investment Ministry provided more than 26,000 services through its One-Stop Shop Center, over 83,000 services through outreach centers, and more than 70,000 services via its website during the second quarter of 2026.

The report further indicated that the ministry continued its efforts to boost domestic investment and attract foreign capital by organizing and participating in specialized events and investment forums in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

During the second quarter, the ministry took part in a range of local and international events across various investment sectors, including forums connecting the Kingdom with partner countries and global events that brought together investors and key stakeholders.

“These efforts reflect the ministry’s commitment to developing the investment environment, highlighting promising opportunities, promoting local investment, and attracting foreign investments by showcasing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strengths and distinguished investment potential,” the release said.

The report also noted that the ministry has focused on creating a secure and competitive investment environment by working with relevant government entities to enhance investment regulations and procedures, strengthening the country’s legislative and regulatory framework.

These investment laws and regulations play a key role in improving the investment climate and attracting capital to Saudi Arabia.