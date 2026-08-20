Saudi non-oil activity lifts Operating Revenues Index 6.1% in June

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Operating Revenues Index saw an annual rise of 6.1 percent in June, supported by strong growth in manufacturing and financial and insurance activities, official data showed.

According to preliminary results released by the General Authority for Statistics, this year-on-year growth was supported by a 16.9 percent expansion in both manufacturing and financial and insurance activities.

The data points to continued momentum in Saudi Arabia’s broader economy as the Kingdom presses ahead with its Vision 2030 diversification agenda.

In June, GASTAT reported that Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product expanded by 3 percent year on year in the first quarter, with both oil and non-oil activities growing 2.9 percent. Non-oil activities were the largest contributor to overall GDP growth, adding 1.7 percentage points.

In its latest report, GASTAT said: “The Operating Revenues Index increased 6.1 percent year on year, supported by a 16.9 percent increase in manufacturing activities, a 0.6 percent increase in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles activities, and a 2.3 percent increase in construction activities.”

The index also recorded increases of 16.9 percent in financial and insurance activities and 5.4 percent in information and communication activities, GASTAT said.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 3.2 percent from May, affected by a 27.3 percent decrease in mining and quarrying activities, a 0.2 percent decline in information and communication activities, and a 1.3 percent decrease in accommodation and food service activities.

It was also affected by declines of 0.2 percent in other service activities and 1.5 percent in arts, entertainment and recreation activities.

Employees’ compensation

Saudi Arabia’s Employees Compensation Index rose 9.1 percent year on year in June.

The increase was underpinned by growth in manufacturing at 11.8 percent, construction at 6.5 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, at 7.6 percent.

Mining and quarrying rose 3.9 percent, while financial and insurance activities increased 7.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the index advanced 1.6 percent, supported by increases in manufacturing of 2.6 percent, construction of 1.4 percent, and mining and quarrying of 0.7 percent.

Financial and insurance activities rose 2.4 percent, while transportation and storage activities increased 2.1 percent.

Building permits

The number of issued building permits increased 20.3 percent annually, reaching 5,045 in June compared with 4,192 in the same month of the previous year. Compared with May 2026, the figure edged down 0.2 percent from 5,056 permits.

GASTAT said the Short-Term Business Statistics product measures the short-term performance of various economic activities through monthly indicators covering establishments operating in the business sector.