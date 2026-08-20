Syria produces 14.8m barrels of crude oil in H1 

RIYADH: Syria produced 14.8 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of 2026, about 79 percent below its 2010 pre-war production levels, as the energy sector works to rebuild infrastructure and restore output.

Raw natural gas production reached 1.43 billion cubic meters during the period, while the volume of crude oil refined stood at 2 million tonnes, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said the oil and gas sector was regaining its role in supporting the national economy and strengthening energy security through increased production, infrastructure development and facility rehabilitation.

Syria has been seeking international investment to rehabilitate its energy infrastructure and expand oil and gas production, with the country producing 383,000 barrels of oil per day and 316 million cubic feet of natural gas per day before the civil war began in 2011, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

“According to the ministry’s data, crude oil production during the period reached 14.8 million barrels, alongside 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum derivatives, 1.43 billion cubic meters of raw natural gas, 1.25 billion cubic meters of clean natural gas, and 35,500 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas,” SANA reported.

It added: “Primitive flares were also removed in four governorates, the Al-Thawra Petroleum Center and the Al-Bishri station were rehabilitated, 152 wells were put into operation, 10 new wells were brought online, and the Al-Dabbousiya gas station was prepared for gas exports to Lebanon.”

Investment and infrastructure

In June, the Syrian Petroleum Co. signed an agreement with ConocoPhillips and Novaterra to develop several gas fields and increase output from existing sites.

A separate project with Saudi energy services company ADES aims to raise gas production from fields in Homs by 25 percent in its first six months and 50 percent by mid-2027, reaching about 4 million cubic meters per day to support electricity generation.

The ministry said seven memorandums of understanding were signed with international companies, alongside three contracts aimed at developing the petroleum sector. Other efforts included rehabilitating 5 km of the Conoco gas pipeline, restarting Homs’ main pumping unit after a 12-year shutdown, returning the Amrit offshore drilling rig to service, and operating gas turbines at the Al-Jabsah field.

On drilling and production, the ministry said operations reached a depth of 3,460 meters. It also reported the rehabilitation of two drilling rigs, the reactivation of 152 wells, commissioning of 10 new wells, and repair of 21 wells.

Energy imports

Oil terminals received 110 tankers during the period as Syria sought to strengthen supply security, maintain fuel availability and improve refining efficiency.

Imports included 1.02 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil, 598,000 tonnes of mazut, 283,000 tonnes of gasoline, 196,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and 32,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

The ministry also said power plants received 2.06 billion cubic meters of gas and 859,251 tonnes of fuel oil, while the local market was supplied with 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum products.

The government also highlighted measures taken in 2025 to strengthen the sector, including increasing natural gas supplies to 9 million cubic meters per day, a 35 percent increase, and drilling the first exploratory gas well in the Damascus countryside.

Syria also received 96 million cubic meters of Qatari gas and 364 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas during 2025, while power-generation plants received 2.194 billion cubic meters of gas.