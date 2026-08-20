Where We Are Going Today: Little Henri in Riyadh

The next trendy hotspot of Riyadh’s matcha scene is located on Dirar bin Al-Khattab street in the Al-Muruj neighborhood of the capital, where Little Henri has gained online traction for its intersection of signature dessert, flavored matcha, and distinctive branding and aesthetic.

The corner cafe stands out with its iconic gold font and dark-green branding, and the inside is decorated with classic vintage interior design, tiled floors and wooden shelves. Calling itself a “boutique and cafe,” it features stands for shirts and other simple merchandise in line with the boutique’s classic aesthetic.

The seating areas, while limited, are enjoyable due to the decor, featuring brown couches, black-and-white framed pieces, and fun throw pillows; the space creates a welcoming home-y vibe that is enjoyable for dine-in guests.

Little Henri’s short menu features one dessert option, their iconic banana pudding, as well as a selection of eight hot drinks, eight cold drinks, and a selection of add-ons.







Little Henri’s iconic banana pudding in the making. (Instagram/@littlehenrii)



While the menu features a wide selection of coffee, Little Henri has gone viral for its matcha selection, reviewed positively by online visitors. The matcha is customizable, a bright green — often indicative of good quality matcha — and creamy.

I opted for their classic iced matcha, which costs SR25 ($7) without any substitutes. I recommend paying a little extra for coconut milk for additional flavor and creaminess, which emphasizes the matcha flavoring. The menu also offers Little Henri’s twist on their matcha, featuring the Iced Matcha Strawberry Cloud and Iced Matcha Mango Cloud.

The incorporation of fruity flavors is most emphasized in their signature banana pudding. Served in a small cup, the fluffy banana pudding is only 300 calories and costs SR34. The pudding is a soft banana creamy dessert that still tastes light, fresh and airy. It is perfect for pairing, whether you choose their classic coffee options or their creative matcha spins.

Little Henri’s price point, quality, atmosphere and menu options make it worth a stop for those seeking new dessert experiences and good quality coffee and matcha to go with it. While seating areas are limited, having a to-go order is also worthwhile.