Flavio Cobolli fueled by candy in sweet defeat of Tommy Paul in Cicinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio: Seventh seed Flavio Cobolli recovered from a sluggish start to beat home favorite Tommy Paul 2-6 6-3 6-4 and reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal on Thursday.

Cobolli, who ⁠became only the second Italian to reach the men’s last four in Cincinnati after Jannik Sinner, asked for a tub of M&M’s while leading 5-2 in the second set, later crediting the snack with giving him fresh energy.

“I felt a little bit tired, and I needed some energy, some sugar, and I love M&M’s,” he said. “Chocolate with colors makes me happy.”

The Roland Garros runner-up added: “A sweet with chocolate makes me happy. I’ve tried it in doubles so why not singles?”

Cobolli mounted the comeback after dropping the opening set against Paul, one of four US men in the last-eight stage.

With the match tied at a set apiece, the American needed an extraordinary effort to hold serve for 4-3 in the final set, battling through five deuces and saving four break points.

But Cobolli ignored the showing as he closed out victory.

“It was a difficult day,” the winner said. “I’m proud of my effort, my game and my mental strength. It is all good practice for the US Open.

“My shape is 100 percent. I may play golf tomorrow on a day off to relax but I will be ready to fight again.”

Cobolli is the 11th different Italian to reach a Masters semifinals since the series began 36 years ago.

His unusual candy break was somewhat reminiscent of the espresso shots often downed in the heat of battle by his compatriot Luciano Darderi.

His opponent will be Arthur Fils after the Frenchman swept past ‌Argentina’s Thiago ‌Agustin Tirante 6-3 6-2.