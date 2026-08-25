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War in Iran

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP)
Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 25 August 2026 18:25
Reuters
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US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP)
  • Return of foreign service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at US missions in the region could begin as early as this week
Updated 25 August 2026 18:25
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The US State Department is preparing to return diplomats to embassies in the Middle East that ​were evacuated before and during the war with Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal State Department document.
The return of foreign service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at US missions in the region could begin as early as this week, ‌the report ‌said.
Embassies slated to restore ​higher ‌staffing ⁠levels include those ​in ⁠Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the report.
The State Department is continuously reviewing the security posture of its diplomatic missions worldwide and is adjusting staffing levels at certain posts in the Middle East following its ⁠latest assessment, a spokesperson told ‌Reuters in an emailed statement.
Staffing ‌decisions are driven by evolving ​security conditions, with the ‌safety of employees and their families remaining the ‌top priority, while advancing US foreign policy goals, the spokesperson added.
According to the internal document, the first diplomats to return would be assigned to the US ‌Embassy in Lebanon, although staffing there would remain below full levels. Ultimately, staff would ⁠return ⁠completely to the US embassies in Israel, Jordan and Oman, the report said.
Posts in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon would initially be capped at 85 percent staffing, while missions in Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain would be limited to 75 percent, according to the document.
The staff reductions began in February, when Washington authorized voluntary departures of non-emergency personnel and family members from ​Israel amid tensions ​with Iran.

Topics: War in Iran

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