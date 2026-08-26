LuLu kicks off ‘biggest’ 50% sale event in Saudi Arabia

LuLu Hypermarket has launched its much-anticipated flat 50 percent off sale across all its stores in Saudi Arabia. Running from Aug. 26 to 29, the event promises shoppers across the Kingdom a chance to stock up on everyday essentials and lifestyle picks alike, all at half the price.

The campaign has been designed to touch every corner of daily life. Fresh groceries, bakery items, and pantry staples will sit alongside consumer electronics, home appliances, and furniture, ensuring that whether customers are restocking the kitchen or upgrading their living space, there is real value waiting for them. Fashion-conscious shoppers can look forward to steep discounts on branded clothing, footwear, bags, and sportswear, while those looking to elevate their personal style will find jewelry, watches, and home decor items included in the same sweeping 50 percent offer.

LuLu has successfully run similar flat 50 percent off campaigns in 2024 and 2025, both of which delivered grand savings to customers across the Kingdom. This year’s edition, however, is the biggest yet, with an expanded range of offers spanning even more categories and outlets.

The “Flat 50% — LuLu on Sale” offer was launched with a logo unveiling event held in Riyadh, marking the official start of the campaign. The launch was attended by Mohammed Haris, director — LuLu Hypermarkets KSA, along with senior members of the LuLu management team. Representatives from the media, along with the public, were also present to witness the unveiling ahead of the four-day sale.

Haris said: “We are pleased to bring back our flat 50 percent off sale for another year, continuing our commitment to offering great value to our customers across Saudi Arabia. This campaign reflects our ongoing effort to make quality products more accessible, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to our stores throughout this four-day event.”

What sets this sale apart is its breadth. Rather than limiting the discount to a single department, LuLu has structured the event so that tech enthusiasts, homemakers, fashion followers, and everyday grocery shoppers can all find something worth grabbing. From the latest gadgets and television sets to kitchen appliances and daily essentials, the sale has been curated to make sure no member of the family is left out.

Adding to the excitement, retail outlets within the mall are also joining the celebration, offering shoppers even more reasons to visit. These stores span a wide range of categories, including popular clothing brands, restaurants and many, with discounts of up to 50 percent.

To enhance the shopping experience during the sale event, zero-percent installment plans are available with participating banks, including Riyad Bank, Arab National Bank, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank, Emirates NBD, and Alrajhi Bank, giving shoppers immediate financial flexibility. Alongside these interest-free plans, major banks are offering various credit card promotions and cashback rewards at checkout to maximize customer savings. To make shopping even more accessible, customers can also take advantage of Tabby and Tamara “shop now, pay later” services to split their purchases into easy installments.