Riyadh launches Digital Innovation District for global positioning

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City launched a Digital Innovation District on Thursday aiming to position Saudi Arabia’s capital among the world’s top-10 technology hubs.

In a statement, the RCRC said their goals include attracting global professionals and establishing an ecosystem that brings together talent and entrepreneurship.

This initiative would contribute to the development of a strong knowledge-based economy driven by digital leadership and technological innovation, the RCRC stated.

The district will focus on attracting companies and specialized talent across six core technology domains: artificial intelligence and big data, cybersecurity, computing and cloud services, the Internet of Things, blockchain technologies, and robotics and unmanned aerial systems.

These sectors account for the majority of global investments in technology innovation companies, highlighting their pivotal role in driving future growth and advancement.

Minister of State and CEO of the RCRC Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support and patronage of the commission’s projects.

Al-Sultan said the landmark initiative would further strengthen Riyadh’s position as a global destination for technology talent, international technology companies, and digital entrepreneurship.

He added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a diversified and prosperous economy driven by digital leadership and technological innovation.

Praising the initiative, Dr. Syed Ahad Murtaza Alvi, a faculty member at the College of Applied Computer Sciences, King Saud University, told Arab News the project “is another powerful testament to the visionary leadership of Saudi Arabia.”

He said that by creating a world-class ecosystem based on the six core domains, Saudi Arabia “is certainly taking decisive steps toward positioning Riyadh among the world’s leading technology hubs.”

Alvi said this “landmark initiative reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to building a knowledge-based economy and achieving its ambition of becoming a global AI and digital innovation hub by 2030.”

“The future of technology is being shaped today, and Riyadh is clearly positioning itself at the heart of it,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has officially designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence to accelerate national innovation and position the Kingdom as a global technology leader through the Saudi Data and AI Authority.