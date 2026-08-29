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Turkish comic rearrested on separate charges after release order

Deniz Goktas. (Supplied)
Deniz Goktas. (Supplied)
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Updated 29 August 2026 00:38
AFP
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Turkish comic rearrested on separate charges after release order

Deniz Goktas. (Supplied)
  • A court on Friday ordered his release following an appeal against his July detention, the private NTV broadcaster reported
Updated 29 August 2026 00:38
AFP
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ISTANBUL: A Turkish comedian was rearrested Friday after a court ordered his release in a separate case in which he was accused of insulting Islam and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.
Deniz Goktas, 32, whose stand-up performances have attracted millions of views online, was detained at Istanbul airport in July.
His arrest came amid a widening crackdown by Turkish authorities on critics of Erdogan’s government, with musicians, artists, journalists and politicians among those facing legal investigations.
A court on Friday ordered his release following an appeal against his July detention, the private NTV broadcaster reported.
But before the ruling could be implemented, prosecutors launched a separate investigation into Goktas, who is being held in the northwestern town of Corlu.
He was rearrested on charges of “praising a crime and a criminal” over remarks made during one of his performances, preventing his release from prison, according to NTV.
His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye Deniz Goktas Reccep Tayipp Erdogan

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