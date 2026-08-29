LEAP conference puts AI, emerging technologies in spotlight

RIYADH: The fifth annual international technology conference, LEAP, opens in Riyadh on Monday, bringing together innovators, startups and investors.

With the theme “Into New Worlds,” it will highlight how emerging technologies are reshaping the way people live and work. Past editions have also served as platforms for major investment announcements.

More than 1,000 speakers, 1,800 technology companies, 600 startups and 1,900 investors are set to converge on the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Tahaluf, the event is backed by global events company Informa and the Events Investment Fund.

This year’s edition builds on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s support for Saudi Arabia’s digital economy, technology and space sectors, and his commitment to empowering people and positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, in line with Vision 2030. It also coincides with the Kingdom’s Year of Artificial Intelligence.

The program will cover AI and advanced technologies, including DeepFest, alongside tracks focused on the latest innovations in finance, health, education, sports, smart cities, space, gaming and digital infrastructure.

There will also be zones dedicated to building partnerships, sports technology, global innovations and live content creation, as well as platforms for announcing agreements and technology initiatives.

Since its debut in 2022 the conference has expanded its international footprint, with the launch of LEAP East in Hong Kong aimed at linking technology and AI ecosystems between East and West.

The Riyadh event aims to maximize technology’s economic and social impact while creating opportunities for Saudi talent. It will give students and entrepreneurs access to global innovations, international expertise, career opportunities and venture pathways, alongside live content and showcases of emerging technologies.

Also involved is the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, which will showcase smart facilities, digital twin applications and AI-driven systems to improve operations and visitor experiences.

Its pavilion will feature solutions for crowd management, smart maintenance, asset and energy management, private 5G networks and the Integrated Unified Operations Center.

The authority aims to explore technology partnerships, conduct trials and accelerate knowledge transfer to improve services for millions of visitors.

Among the other exhibitors is stc Group, which will showcase advanced digital solutions, secure infrastructure and high-performance networks supporting the digitalization of Saudi Arabia’s key industries, public sectors and major events. The company will also take part in talks on the future of technology and its strategy to accelerate innovation through targeted investments.

In logistics and transportation, the “Intermodal Mega Hub” concept will demonstrate how technology can connect ports, railways, dry ports, logistics and industrial zones, improving the flow of goods, operational efficiency and capacity.

In tourism, showcases will include 3D island mapping, personalized guest experiences and the Nucleus Intelligent Operations Center, designed to streamline operations, analytics and maintenance across Red Sea Global properties.

Another exhibitor is Elm, which will showcase AI-powered digital solutions for government and business sectors. The company serves more than 30 million users across 16 sectors, processing more than 3 billion digital transactions annually through more than 350 e-services.

Sami Advanced Electronics, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, will showcase its technologies at the event, focusing on smart solutions, AI, cybersecurity and business solutions.

Almost $15 billion worth of tech investments were announced on the opening day of LEAP 2025, with major deals led by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, Digital Saudi and the NHC.

This year’s conference runs until Thursday.