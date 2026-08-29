Rain transforms Madinah desert into flowing waterways

JEDDAH: Light to moderate rain fell across parts of the Madinah region, with floodwaters affecting some areas as overcast conditions and further rainfall continued across the western Kingdom.

Off-roader Jawaher Shaheen and her husband drove across parts of the Madinah region this week, following heavy rain that turned stretches of desert into flowing water.

Shaheen told Arab News that they visited several locations around Madinah, with about 15-20 km between each stop, as rainfall intensified.

“The first place we went to was Al-Qaa in Afrah Al-Raddadi at around 4 p.m., when the rain had begun to fall steadily,” she said.

“The second location was Al-Furaish, where the rain was heavier. Because of the intensity, floodwater began to flow.”

Shaheen said that the journey between the two locations took about an hour, with the heaviest rain around Malaf Aar in Al-Sadarah.

“Rain at the first and second locations lasted between 15 and 30 minutes and was heavy before becoming lighter until sunset,” she said.

She added that the rainfall continued for three days, with Friday seeing the heaviest downpours.

Shaheen, who is experienced in overlanding across Saudi Arabia, said that she and her husband were particularly drawn to Madinah for its varied natural landscapes and desert terrain.

“There is still a chance of more rain,” she said. “We get very excited about this season and wait for the landscape to transform from desert into flowing water before turning green and becoming like a hidden paradise.”

The National Center for Meteorology forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hail across parts of Jazan, Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah.

It said that thunderclouds could also form over parts of Hail, Jouf, the Northern Borders, the Eastern Province and Najran.

Winds stirring up dust and sand were expected in some areas, with horizontal visibility potentially falling to near zero in parts of Tabuk.

Over the Red Sea, surface winds were forecast at 15-35 kph, reaching more than 50 kph in areas affected by thunderclouds over the central and southern sections.

Wave heights were expected to range from 0.5 to 1.5 meters, rising above 2 meters during thunderstorms, with rough seas in affected areas.

Over the Arabian Gulf, winds were forecast at 10-30 kph, with waves between 0.5 and 1 meter and generally slight sea conditions.

Majed Al-Sahoubi, a specialist in astronomy and the relationship between stars, seasons and weather, told Arab News that the appearance of Suhail varied across Saudi Arabia by location.

“It appears in Jazan in the south of the Kingdom around Aug. 7, in central Saudi Arabia around Aug. 24, and in the far north between approximately Sept. 7 and 10,” he said.

The beginning of the Suhail season did not fall on a fixed date, he said.

“Arabs have known and cherished Suhail since ancient times, but its appearance has no direct connection with rainfall.

“Rather, it is associated with improving weather conditions. This relationship is indicative rather than causal. Suhail is a sign that conditions are beginning to improve but the star itself does not influence or change the weather.”

Al-Sahoubi said that rainfall during this period was generally irregular, particularly across central Arabia and desert areas, while it tended to be more consistent in southern areas such as Abha and Al-Baha.

“In desert areas, rainfall at this time of year is usually irregular, while a more consistent rainy period begins around Oct. 16, God willing.”