Jordanian king, Lebanese army chief discuss regional developments

LONDON: Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal discussed regional developments and military cooperation during meetings with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.

Haykal met with the Jordanian monarch on Sunday at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

Crown Prince Hussein and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh also attended the meeting, according to the Jordan News Agency.

King Abdullah emphasized Jordan’s support for Lebanon in maintaining its security and sovereignty.

Haykal earlier met with his Jordanian counterpart, Huneiti, in Amman to discuss military coordination between the two countries. They assessed the latest developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security.

Since March, the Iran-backed group Hezbollah has drawn Lebanon into a wider conflict with Israel, which has displaced more than 1 million people internally through a widespread bombing campaign targeting Beirut and villages in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese and Israeli officials have held several US-mediated meetings aimed at reaching a ceasefire between the two sides, securing an Israeli withdrawal from villages it controls in southern Lebanon, deploying the Lebanese army in the area and disarming Hezbollah.