Chinese star Ruoning Yin wins FM Championship at TPC Boston

NORTON, Massachussets: Ruoning Yin won the FM Championship on Sunday at the TPC Boston for her sixth career LPGA Tour victory, outlasting Hyo Joo Kim.

Yin ran in a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th for a share of the lead with playing partner Kim. The 23-year-old Chinese player parred the next five in breezy conditions and birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 70 and a two-stroke victory.

“I was really emotional when I was on the 18 green and just felt like all the hard work paid off,” Yin said. “Just really happy how I grinded out there today.”

Kim shot 71. She dropped back with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th, missing a 9-foot par try. The South Korean player — a two-time winner this season — missed a 7-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th.

“At the end of the day it was Ronni,” Kim said.







Ruoning Yin, of China, kisses the FM Championship golf tournament trophy following her win in the LPGA event, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Norton, Massachussets. (AP Photo)



Sei Young Kim chipped in for birdie on the par-3 11th to take a one-stroke lead in the final group, then dropped four shots on the next three holes with a double bogey and two bogeys. She shot 73 to tie for fourth.

Yin won twice in 2023 and three times in 2024, with a span of 672 days since her last win in the 2024 Maybank Championship.

“It’s just been so long since my last win,” Yin said. “I know I work hard and also my team, my mom is here. Just everything comes together.”

She had a midnight flight to China.

“I’ll be back home and celebrate with my friend and my family,” Yin said. “I think I’m going to take a good sleep on the plane.”

Allizen Corpuz was third at 11 under after a 68. Fellow US Solheim Cup player Rose Zhang (68) was another shot back with Sei Young Kim.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda tied for 50th at 1 over after a 73 in the final event before the Sept. 11-13 Solheim Cup matches in the Netherlands.

European captain Anna Nordqvist finished her final final event on the LPGA Tour in tie for 38th. She was 1 under after a 72.

“I’m not really sure how to feel,” Nordqvist said. “Nothing ever prepares you for this moment. I’m definitely going to miss it.”