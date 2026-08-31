Saudi Arabia and Portugal discuss enhancement of health ties

RIYADH: The Saudi minister of health, Fahad Al-Jalajel, arrived in Portugal on Monday for an official visit during which he aims to strengthen relations between the countries, expand health cooperation and improve exchanges of expertise in several areas.

The minister will hold meetings with leaders and other representatives from the Portuguese health sector to discuss opportunities to develop cooperation and exchange expertise in a number of health fields, officials said. He will also promote Saudi Arabia’s experience in health transformation and learn about Portuguese practices in the development of health systems, services and innovation.

The visit builds on the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Portugal and reflects a commitment to the strengthening of their partnership and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, officials added, with the aim of developing their health sectors and supporting common interests.