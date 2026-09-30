Saudi Arabia
News
The Place
The Space
Who's Who
KSA Today
Green & Blue
Middle East
World
Business
Insight
Energy
Finance
Giga-Projects
Mining
Startups
Tourism & Transport
Eye On AI
Media
Lifestyle
Art & Culture
Fashion
Offbeat
Travel
Entertainment
Food & Health
The Six
Opinion
Sport
Saudi Football
Saudi Pro League
Football
Motorsport
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Research & Studies
Research Papers
YouGov
Deep Dive
Preachers of Hate
Podcast
Arab News
Arab News PK
Arab News JP
Arab News FR
Wednesday . September 30, 2026
Saudi Arabia
News
The Place
The Space
Who's Who
KSA Today
Green & Blue
Middle East
World
Business
Insight
Energy
Finance
Giga-Projects
Mining
Startups
Tourism & Transport
Eye On AI
Media
Lifestyle
Art & Culture
Fashion
Offbeat
Travel
Entertainment
Food & Health
The Six
Opinion
Sport
Saudi Football
Saudi Pro League
Football
Motorsport
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Research & Studies
Research Papers
YouGov
Deep Dive
Preachers of Hate
Podcast
LATEST NEWS
/
Middle East
Who will protect occupied southern Lebanon from controversial land sales?
You are here
Home
cartoon by amjad rasmi courtesy of asharq al awsat
Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
Short Url
https://arab.news/v2hhy
Updated 30 September 2026 22:58
Arab
News
September 30, 2026
22:58
Follow
Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
Follow
Columnist
RE
Robert Edwards
Tarek Ali Ahmad
GM
Gabriele Malvisi
Jonathan Gornall
Talal Al-Marri
Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg
DK
Daoud Khuttab
A
AP
SA
Sadiya A. Nadeem
AN
Arab News
Yasar Yakis
Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor
Faisal J. Abbas
Frank Kane
Yossi Mekelberg
Baria Alamuddin
Dr. John C. Hulsman
Almohanad Almarwai
Carlos Duarte
Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib
Ahmed Yousif
Saleh Maghrabi