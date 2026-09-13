A new chapter in Saudi Arabia's cultural and creative journey begins this morning as the inaugural cohort of students at Riyadh University of the Arts starts their first academic semester. The university launches with immense ambition, bold objectives, and a steadfast foundation: a Saudi identity built on global standards.



Since its inception, the university has enjoyed historic support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince — may God protect them — alongside regulatory empowerment that reflects their dedication to the role of culture in the nation's progress. This culminated in the royal decree authorizing its establishment and approving its charter, representing the highest regulatory authority in the Kingdom.



The overwhelming response to enrollment at the university highlights the genuine passion of Saudis for culture and the arts, a passion rooted in their authentic cultural heritage and ambitious future vision. Since the opening of applications was announced, the university has received thousands of enrollment requests across various cultural disciplines and degree programs offered in its inaugural year. This underscores a true belief in the present and future of the arts within the Kingdom's major developmental journey, coinciding with a phase in which the entire world is witnessing a remarkable expansion in the creative economy and cultural investment.



The university serves as a major milestone in the human capability development project within the cultural sector. This massive undertaking has seen the Kingdom’s cultural ecosystem make significant strides, with human capability and development initiatives accounting for more than a quarter of all initiatives launched by the ministry and its cultural commissions over the years. These initiatives have served a long list of beneficiaries, with more than 63,000 individuals receiving education and training across various cultural sectors since the establishment of the Ministry of Culture in 2018. The project continues to grow, with its creative impact visibly reflecting on all facets of development within our flourishing society.

I congratulate all the creative men and women who began their academic journey today at Riyadh University of the Arts.

Because education is the foundation for building cultural capabilities, the university has arrived to strengthen the development of the cultural sector, achieve global excellence in culture and arts education, and elevate Saudi culture and its presence both locally and globally. It also aims to bridge the current gap in the cultural labor market, foster an environment that stimulates cultural initiatives in the private sector, and boost overall cultural production in society. This comes at a time when Ministry of Culture forecasts indicate that demand for cultural jobs will exceed 7 percent annually of total employment, with the number of jobs across various cultural sectors projected to reach nearly 346,000 by 2030. Additionally, demand for roles in arts, technology, and design is growing annually by 40 percent in the Middle East, alongside a growth in cultural tourism of more than 109 percent between 2019 and 2022.



The university offers its programs in cooperation with the world's most prestigious universities through partnerships that facilitate knowledge transfer and the exchange of expertise. This educational framework combines academic rigor with creative innovation and the integration of technology, while balancing theoretical sciences with practical application. It further enables researchers to expand their scope of awareness and knowledge within a fertile cultural environment like Saudi Arabia, where the cultural sector has proven its ability to effectively contribute to the national economy, achieving rapid growth thanks to the support of our wise leadership and the contributions of Saudi creatives across all fields.



The university aims to become a specialized, leading institution in the field of culture in the Middle East and North Africa region, rank among the top 50 cultural universities internationally, and serve as a global hub for academic achievement, scientific research, and cultural and knowledge exchange from Riyadh to the entire world. Among its core missions, the university focuses on strengthening the value chain across all cultural sectors and supplying them with creative and leadership talents, including artists, producers, administrators, and entrepreneurs. This spans the fields of cultural management, film, music, museum management, theater, performing arts, design arts, architecture, fashion, visual arts, photography, heritage and civilization studies, culinary arts, and cultural education.



I congratulate all the creative men and women who began their academic journey today at Riyadh University of the Arts. I am entirely confident that this major milestone will enhance their creative paths, given the university’s commitment to providing top-tier education through partnerships with leading institutions. It offers an exceptional student experience through a diverse range of disciplines, programs, and innovative educational methods, while enabling research and collaboration across cultural sectors. Together, we will enhance the competitiveness of national capabilities in the cultural sector so that Saudi Arabia may flourish with diverse cultural expressions that enrich individual lifestyles, strengthen national identity, and foster cultural dialogue with the world.



I extend my thanks and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the care, empowerment, and encouragement that Saudi culture receives.



— Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan is Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Riyadh University of Arts.



— This article was first published in Arabic in Asharq Al-Awsat.