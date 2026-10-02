On Oct. 3, Germany celebrates the Day of German Unity — a day that reminds us of the power of freedom, dialogue and the determination of people to shape their own future.

German Unity Day commemorates the reunification of Germany in 1990 following decades of division. It stands for the peaceful overcoming of borders, the courage of citizens and the belief that cooperation can achieve what once seemed impossible. These values remain relevant today, in a world where dialogue, trust and international partnerships are more important than ever.

For Germany, unity also means looking beyond our own borders and building bridges with partners around the world. Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is an important example of how two countries can deepen their cooperation, bringing different experiences, perspectives and strengths to the table.

For Germany, unity also means looking beyond our own borders and building bridges with partners around the world Michael Kindsgrab

This year has already demonstrated the depth of German-Saudi relations. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Carsten Schneider have all visited the Kingdom this year.

In September, Wadephul and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in Berlin to sign a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level. This provides a new framework for regular consultation and closer coordination and is an important step toward a more structured and forward-looking partnership.

Our cooperation today extends far beyond trade. It encompasses energy, industry, investment, science, education, healthcare, culture and technology. As Saudi Arabia advances Vision 2030, German expertise in areas such as engineering, advanced manufacturing, vocational training and sustainable technologies offers many opportunities for cooperation. GESALO, the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs, plays an important role in connecting businesses and strengthening economic exchange.

Energy and the transformation toward more sustainable economies are other important areas of shared interest, from renewable energy and hydrogen to energy efficiency and industrial transformation.

A strong partnership, however, is about more than politics and economics. It is about people.

Energy and the transformation toward more sustainable economies are other important areas of shared interest Michael Kindsgrab

Institutions such as the Goethe-Institut, the German Schools in Riyadh and Jeddah, and our many academic partners create opportunities for education, language learning and cultural exchange. Saudis who have studied in Germany are important bridges between our societies, just as Germans living and working in Saudi Arabia gain a deeper understanding of the Kingdom and its transformation.

The specialist medical training program associated with Charite — Universitatsmedizin Berlin is another excellent example. Professional exchanges and specialist training strengthen healthcare expertise while creating lasting institutional and personal connections.

Our partnership is also part of a broader relationship between Europe and the Gulf. Germany supports closer cooperation between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council, including through high-level dialogue on regional stability and economic prosperity.

As we celebrate German Unity Day, I look forward to continuing our work with our Saudi partners. Germany and Saudi Arabia have much to contribute to one another. Together, we can build on our strong foundations and create new opportunities for our people and for a stable, connected and prosperous future.

Happy German Unity Day.