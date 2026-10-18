In an increasingly digital economy, cybersecurity is no longer simply a technical requirement; it is a cornerstone of national security, economic resilience and public trust. As governments expand online services, businesses embrace digital technologies and consumers rely more heavily on electronic payments, protecting networks, systems and data has become essential to sustaining economic activity and safeguarding sensitive information.

The financial stakes are enormous. Cybersecurity Ventures projected that global cybercrime damages would reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015 and $6 trillion in 2021, according to Cybercrime Magazine. The figures underscore the scale of the threat facing an interconnected world, where a single breach can trigger financial losses, expose confidential information and undermine an organization’s reputation.

For Saudi Arabia, cybersecurity has assumed particular importance as the Kingdom accelerates its digital transformation. The expansion of e-government services and the rapid adoption of electronic payments have made secure digital infrastructure indispensable. Electronic payments accounted for 85 percent of retail payments in 2025, surpassing the Saudi Vision 2030 target of 70 percent. This progress highlights the growing importance of protecting the systems on which individuals, businesses and public institutions increasingly depend.

Recognizing these risks, the Kingdom has developed an institutional and strategic framework to strengthen its cyber defenses. Established in 2017, the National Cybersecurity Authority serves as the national authority responsible for protecting national security, critical infrastructure, sensitive sectors and government services. Its establishment provides a central framework for coordinating cybersecurity efforts, but responsibility for protecting systems and information also rests with individual public and private entities.

The NCA defines cybersecurity broadly, encompassing the protection of networks, information technology and operational technology systems, software, hardware, services and data against unauthorized access, disruption, modification or exploitation. This scope reflects the interconnected nature of modern digital infrastructure and the need to protect not only information but also the systems that support essential services.

Complementing this mandate, the National Cybersecurity Strategy seeks to build an integrated national cybersecurity ecosystem aligned with leading international practices. It provides a framework for strengthening the protection of networks, systems and electronic data, promoting professional standards and raising awareness of cybersecurity as a shared national responsibility.

The economic significance of these efforts is becoming increasingly evident. The NCA’s Key Economic Indicators in the Cybersecurity Sector 2026 report, which examines the sector’s performance in 2025, highlights growth in market size, expenditure and contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity market reached SR16.3 billion ($4.3 billion) in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent between 2023 and 2025. Private sector spending accounted for SR11.2 billion, or 69 percent of the market, while government expenditure totaled SR5.1 billion, representing the remaining 31 percent. The figures demonstrate that cybersecurity is attracting substantial investment across the economy.

The sector’s total contribution to GDP at nominal prices reached SR20 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual rate of 13.2 percent over the same period. Direct contributions from cybersecurity product and service providers amounted to SR9.7 billion, while indirect contributions reached SR10.3 billion.

Together, these contributions represented 0.42 percent of the Kingdom’s total GDP and 0.71 percent of GDP from non-oil activities. Beyond its role in protecting digital infrastructure, cybersecurity is therefore emerging as a contributor to economic diversification and the development of a more technology-intensive economy.

Human capital is another important dimension of this growth. More than 22,000 cybersecurity professionals were employed in Saudi Arabia in 2025, with women accounting for 33 percent of the workforce, compared with a global average of 22 percent. Developing this talent base will be essential as cyber threats evolve and demand for specialized expertise increases.

The Kingdom has also ranked first globally in the cybersecurity indicator of the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook for three consecutive years through 2026. Sustaining this position will require more than technological investment or strong institutional frameworks. It will depend on the consistent implementation of security standards, continuous skills development and the ability of organizations to adapt to emerging threats.

Cybersecurity must consequently remain an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation rather than an afterthought. Government entities must continue strengthening the protection of essential services and infrastructure, while businesses need to embed security into their operations and technology investments. Individuals, too, have a role to play through responsible digital practices and greater awareness of online risks.

As Saudi Arabia advances the ambitions of Vision 2030, a secure digital environment will be vital to maintaining public confidence, encouraging innovation and protecting the gains of economic transformation. Continued investment, institutional coordination and collaboration across the public and private sectors will help ensure that the Kingdom’s expanding digital economy remains resilient, trusted and prepared for the challenges ahead.

Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

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