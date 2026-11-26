In the 1980s, France’s Minitel system was a staple in many households, used for booking train tickets and searching phone directories. No one called it the “internet”; it was simply Minitel.

A decade later, the World Wide Web emerged, and “internet” became a household term. Then came smartphones, transforming the internet from a niche service into an integral part of daily life. Over time, people stopped discussing it as a standalone technology. It became infrastructure, much like electricity — a basic utility that businesses take for granted.

No one describes their company as “electricity-powered.” They simply operate, assuming the power will be there. This is the essence of “post-internet:” the technology fades into the background, becoming invisible yet ubiquitous.

Artificial intelligence appears to be following a similar trajectory, albeit at an accelerated pace. If the current rate of development, catalyzed by the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, continues, the era of “post-AI” could begin around 2040. This is less a precise prediction than an extrapolation of technological rhythms: a technology becomes infrastructure when it shifts from novelty to necessity, becoming embedded in economic and societal operations.

However, between emergence and maturity lies a less-examined phase: the “messy middle.” This is where the world currently stands. AI dominates public discourse and corporate strategies, yet it has not become a clear, sustainable driver of profit, trust or regulation.

A 2026 McKinsey survey of 1,719 respondents across 97 countries, representing a full range of regions, industries, company sizes, functional specialties and tenures, found that only 37 percent reported AI contributing to their operational profits.

This disconnect highlights a critical tension: while the technology is present, organizational structures and processes have not fully adapted. Many firms have adopted AI tools without overhauling legacy systems, expecting incremental additions to spark revolutionary change. True transformation demands redesigning workflows, retraining workforces and rethinking decision-making frameworks. This process takes time, as seen with the industrialization of electricity and the integration of computers into offices.

When returns lag, the question shifts to financing. Who underwrites the wait? By November 2026, the answer had become clear: capital markets, followed by trust and legal systems. Companies turned to debt and equity to fund data centers, chip procurement and computational infrastructure. In November 2026, the Federal Reserve’s biannual Financial Stability Report warned that advanced computing debt issuances had surpassed $680 billion by October 2026, five times the 2023 total, with infrastructure-linked liabilities potentially exceeding $3 trillion.

Nvidia exemplifies this dynamic. Traditionally a chip manufacturer, it evolved into a linchpin of AI infrastructure financing. In August 2026, Nvidia disclosed $105 billion in contingent liabilities tied to an Ohio data center leased by OpenAI, alongside a $6.3 billion compute capacity commitment to CoreWeave through 2032. Nvidia is no longer purely a chip supplier; it is entwined in a web of contracts, guarantees and investments that bind its fate to clients and infrastructure projects.

This interdependence was tested in November 2026, when Nvidia’s 33-year CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned amid allegations of extramarital affairs, including one linked to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. The stock plummeted 14.35 percent, wiping out roughly $600 billion in market value at its nadir.

A lawsuit filed by shareholders alleged mismanagement of risks tied to Huang’s personal conduct, further shaking investor confidence. The shock revealed that market enthusiasm had been predicated on fragile assumptions: sustained AI demand and manageable financial risks. Was this a bubble bursting? Not precisely. It was fragility exposed, not an implosion. Bubbles collapse internally when valuations and capital flows unravel together; fragility surfaces when a single shock reveals systemic dependencies.

As trust and capital wobble, legal pressures mount. When technology outpaces legislation, courts become arbiters of uncharted risks. In 2026, a landmark case in the EU challenged the liability of AI-generated content, setting a precedent for global regulatory debates. Lawsuits over AI model development no longer ask whether AI can be built, but under what conditions, who bears liability and who holds veto power. This marks a pivot from techno-optimism to institutional accountability.

Three pressures now converge: a leadership crisis eroding trust, financial warnings exposing fragility and legal challenges testing regulatory boundaries. This is the “messy middle” in microcosm. A 2026 IMF study quantifies the stakes: a sudden loss of access to advanced AI could shrink GDP by 0.2-0.41 percent, depending on substitutability. While modest, this underscores AI’s role as an economic input — not yet a proven profit engine, but critical enough that its disruption carries macroeconomic costs.

The post-AI era begins when AI shifts from product to utility, when “AI company” sounds as anachronistic as “internet company” does today. It arrives when the question evolves from “Does AI generate profit?” to “How do we manage an AI-dependent economy?” It also requires redundancy: disruptions become negligible because alternatives are plentiful, substitution is seamless and competitive catch-up is rapid.

Until then, the world remains in the “messy middle,” a phase marked by gaps between adoption and profitability, funding and fragility, and hype and governance. Yet the “messy middle” is not an endpoint. It is a stress test and a precursor to infrastructure. The internet took decades to vanish into omnipresence. AI will follow suit.

The question is: when will it become invisible because it is everywhere? The answer will likely come by 2040. This is a historically informed extrapolation. By then, AI will be pervasive, and we will have learned to live with its imperfections, finance its costs and govern its risks.

• Dr. Abdel-Hameed Nawar is an associate professor of economics at Cairo University.