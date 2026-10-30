In Riyadh’s hot and dry climate, planting decisions must consider more than aesthetics. Limited water availability makes it important to choose plants that can adapt to local conditions while supporting biodiversity.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has a long history of using vegetation to create comfortable environments in the desert. Bringing this knowledge into contemporary landscape design offers an opportunity to connect ecological needs with local culture and identity.

King Fahad Cultural Center demonstrates how these priorities can come together in a contemporary public landscape. Its planting strategy responds to water limitations while drawing inspiration from traditional agricultural systems that have supported life in arid environments for centuries.

Traditional oasis gardens and palm groves relied on multi-layered planting to make efficient use of available water. Three vertical layers worked together: Palms and fruiting shade trees above, shrubs and smaller fruit trees beneath, and vegetables and herbs close to the ground.

Together, these layers created shaded, more humid microclimates within the desert environment.

At KFCC, these principles help connect contemporary landscape design with Saudi Arabia’s agricultural heritage. They also reflect ethnobotany, the study of relationships between people, plants and culture. Native species, traditional planting methods and local knowledge become part of a modern cultural experience, allowing the landscape to express identity beyond its visual appearance.

Beyond this cultural connection, planting also plays an important ecological role. Water limitations shaped KFCC’s planting decisions. Irrigation was minimized, and a diverse palette of native and climate-adapted vegetation was selected to attract fauna and support ecological resilience. Avoiding monocultural planting also helped create a more varied plant community that blends naturally with its surroundings.

This approach reflects a broader shift in how Saudi cities can integrate ecology, culture and aesthetics.

Although developed for FIFA World Cup 2034 host cities, the hybrid planting model proposed by Al-Hagla and Al-Sulbi in 2025 offers a useful framework for understanding KFCC’s strategy. The model proposes three complementary planting approaches.

The ecological backbone includes native species such as toothbrush tree (Salvadora persica), sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi) and native acacia species that help stabilize soils, support pollinators and create habitats.

The adaptive layer includes climate-adapted species such as siris (Albizia lebbeck), Texas ranger (Leucophyllum frutescens) and brittlebush (Encelia farinosa), which contribute diversity and resilience under challenging environmental conditions.

Aesthetic focal points include selected ornamentals such as crimson fountain grass (Cenchrus setaceus ‘Rubrum’) and peacock flower (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), which provide visual emphasis at entrances and gathering spaces.

Together, these approaches illustrate how ecological performance and visual character can complement rather than compete with one another.

At KFCC, this thinking extends beyond plant selection. Gravel transitions into groundcover, curbs soften into sand, and planting complements the architecture, creating a landscape that feels connected to its surroundings.

The significance of this approach extends beyond one cultural destination. Across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, cities face the challenge of creating attractive and comfortable public spaces while managing water demand and environmental pressures.

Global examples such as Sydney Olympic Park in Australia, Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore demonstrate how landscapes can contribute to a city’s identity and international recognition, rather than simply serving as decorative backdrops, according to Al-Hagla and Al-Sulbi’s 2025 study.

For future developments, the lesson is to consider planting from the earliest design stages: Prioritize appropriate native and adapted species, diversify plant communities, draw on regional knowledge, and ensure that aesthetic decisions respond to environmental conditions.

KFCC demonstrates how these principles can be interpreted within Riyadh’s cultural and environmental context. When planting is designed to serve ecology, culture and identity together, it becomes more than greenery. It becomes living infrastructure that supports the environment while strengthening a place’s connection to its heritage.

• Alexandra von Bieler is a senior landscape architect, softscape designer, and plant expert at bödeker.

• Reem Bakir is a content manager and landscape architect at bödeker.