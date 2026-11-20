In Brussels on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted regional connectivity as a potential area for constructive cooperation between Turkiye and the EU, given the importance of transport and energy.

Turkiye brings several connectivity initiatives to the table in its discussions with the EU. These include the Middle Corridor, Iraq’s Development Road project, the Four Seas Initiative, the Hijaz railway project and the Global Gateway. These initiatives share a common strategic aim: to connect Asia to Europe. Turkiye plays a significant role in each of these interconnected initiatives.

Ankara shares the concerns of the EU regarding the disruptions that this year’s escalations have caused in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Red Sea and Black Sea. These disruptions affect the connectivity chain between the Gulf and Europe. Within this context, Turkiye places itself as a cross-regional hub that connects Europe to the Gulf, the Caucasus and Central Asia through alternative corridors. In Fidan’s words: “We need to take responsibility commensurate with this role, both by proposing solutions and by taking the lead.” Turkiye’s incentives extend beyond its sense of regional responsibility, as there is also a significant economic opportunity it is keen not to miss.

Turkiye last month inaugurated a new EU-backed railway section near its border with Bulgaria, marking a key step in the bloc’s efforts to strengthen transport links with Central Asia and reduce shipping times along the Middle Corridor. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos attended the opening in person to indicate the importance both Ankara and Brussels attach to the railway.

Turkiye places itself as a cross-regional hub that connects Europe to the Gulf, the Caucasus and Central Asia Dr. Sinem Cengiz

The European Commission described the railway as the largest EU-Turkish infrastructural project undertaken so far and the first concrete outcome of its cross-regional connectivity agenda, which aims to boost transport, energy and connectivity between Europe and Central Asia through the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

Turkiye has significant leverage in the South Caucasus, having close political and energy relations with Azerbaijan, functioning ties with Georgia and having embarked on a normalization track with Armenia. For Europe, Turkiye’s geostrategic position in the Black Sea and geopolitical significance in the South Caucasus are the key motivations to push for a connectivity agenda with Ankara.

Over the past two decades, Turkiye-EU relations have been characterized by stagnation due to the stalled accession process, a lack of progress on visa liberalization and customs union modernization, and other foreign policy issues. However, connectivity is emerging as a new and positive agenda for engagement between the two sides, even though this is driven by necessity.

The EU acknowledges the increasing Turkish involvement in regional connectivity initiatives. Iraq signed a deal with Turkiye for the Development Road project, also known as the “dry canal,” which seeks to connect the Grand Faw Port in southern Iraq with Turkiye and eventually European markets through a network of roads, railways and energy links. Although the project, in which two Gulf states are also involved, faces some internal and external challenges, it would serve as a significant connectivity corridor if it were to come to fruition.

There is also the Syrian-proposed Four Seas Initiative, which is an alternative trade and connectivity route aimed at linking the region with Europe via Turkiye. The Four Seas Initiative seeks to position Syria as a connecting point between four major geographical areas: the Gulf, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. Turkiye lies at the center of this initiative. This is why Ankara supports Syrian and Iraqi stability.

The Middle Corridor is another promising route for linking Europe to Central Asia and beyond. The Development Road, within this context, connects Basra to Turkiye and extends to the Middle Corridor. These projects seek to bypass disrupted maritime chokepoints.

Within these projects, Turkiye has the potential to emerge as a strategic partner — some even call it an energy gatekeeper — for the EU, using its location and political ties with regional states as significant tools.

Turkiye has the potential to emerge as a strategic partner — some even call it an energy gatekeeper — for the EU Dr. Sinem Cengiz

Europe previously considered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, known as IMEC, as the key route for connectivity. However, since the start of the Gaza war in 2023, this project, in which Israel is a significant link, has been declining in relevance. This has pushed the EU to reassess its strategic options, although it also views the other routes as complementary to the IMEC. Thus, it appears the EU is seeking a multicorridor strategy. This would still be a gain for Turkiye because the IMEC was set to bypass the country altogether — a move seen as problematic by Ankara as it would undermine its strategic position as a bridge between Asia and Europe.

Certain developments, such as the US-Iran war, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the growing insecurity around maritime chokepoints, have severely affected regional connectivity. However, other developments, such as the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the new Iraqi approach, offer significant opportunities for Turkiye in particular.

EU officials have highlighted that relations with Turkiye are progressing on two separate tracks: while the accession process is stalled, significant opportunities remain under the connectivity agenda. This is a clear example of compartmentalization in international relations. Could progress in the second track open doors for the first track to advance? That cannot be assumed, as it is a far more complicated issue that has several variables.

Dr. Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes in Turkiye’s relations with the Middle East.

X: @SinemCngz