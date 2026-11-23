Is it true that the era that placed certain maps into the hands of factions has come to an end? Is it true that what remains of their reckless practices resemble farewell battles rather than the battles of the future? Is it true that the factions that hijacked the decision-making of these countries will find no choice before them other than releasing their hostages, whether they are states or individuals? And is it true that Iran, which played a decisive role in nurturing the “small parallel armies,” may no longer possess the capacity to implement its agenda of keeping the maps in the grip of these factions?

It is difficult to find definitive answers to these questions. We are in the Middle East. Its land gives birth to sudden surges, explosions and collapses. Yet the general impression suggests that people who have experienced the era of factions have developed a deep-seated conviction that “factions unsettle, while states reassure” and that “factions violate rights, while states nurture and protect them.”

Is it the feeling among a majority of Iraqis that there is an urgent need for a fully constituted state, allowing Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to demand that the “Republic of Jurf Al-Sakhar” return to the Iraqi state? And is it the feeling among a majority of Lebanese that there is an urgent need for the return of the state, prompting President Joseph Aoun to address Hezbollah in clear terms, which the party was not accustomed to before he became president and Nawaf Salam became prime minister?

The era of factions with regional roles opened the door to perils, horrors and the draining of resources and hopes Ghassan Charbel

Aoun said that the weapons “fulfilled their duty in a previous era, with sacrifices and achievements, then exhausted their own community, environment, people and country in a later stage, inflicting heavy losses on them and on us when they came to serve non-Lebanese causes. You must acknowledge this and you must hand over the weapons.”

In all likelihood, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem will receive Aoun’s remarks with fury. None of Aoun’s predecessors among the generals who assumed the presidency dared to use such language, or even come close to it. Emile Lahoud committed himself in the Axis of Resistance, settling for whatever scraps the party and the Assad regime left for the state. Michel Suleiman was pushed into political isolation when he criticized the “wooden formula” of the “army, people and resistance” equation. It was difficult for Michel Aoun to demand the return of what had been wrested from the state, as it was an agreement with Hezbollah that allowed him to become president.

Joseph Aoun was speaking on Lebanon’s Independence Day. His clarity in addressing Hezbollah was matched by his clarity in addressing Iran. He said that “completing our independence today faces two fundamental, concurrent, interconnected and mutually reinforcing obstacles: the Israeli occupation of parts of our land and foreign interference in our affairs, specifically from certain influential factions within the Iranian regime, through arms and decision-making outside the authority of the Lebanese state.”

Aoun stressed that the two crises are “interconnected and concurrent, as each invites the other, uses it as a pretext and gives it a pretext in return,” noting that “in both cases, Lebanon is the one paying the price, particularly the south and its people, who since 1969 have borne the cost of successive wars, generation after generation.”

Illusions of a regional role are a poisoned chalice that factions drink from the moment they accept the role of proxy Ghassan Charbel

Hezbollah’s leadership is expected to be angered by Aoun’s remarks. Yet anger does not exempt it from the need to calmly assess the transformations that have reshaped the region following Yahya Sinwar’s Al-Aqsa Flood Operation. Israeli occupation has returned to parts of Gaza and southern Lebanon, Bashar Assad is preparing to mark his second anniversary in Russian exile and an Iraqi majority is rallying behind the call to prioritize the logic of the state over the logic of factions.

The region has grown weary of factions and the world has grown weary of them too. The era in which factions carved out regional roles for themselves through the possession of missiles and drones opened the door to perils, horrors and the draining of resources and hopes.

Hezbollah does not need anyone to tell it that a majority of Lebanese firmly oppose the war it launched under the banner of supporting Gaza, as well as the one it waged in support of Iran. This majority is equally aware of the danger of the roles the party has played in Syria and elsewhere. Hezbollah has no choice but to return from its regional expedition, while fully recognizing that placing all weapons exclusively under state authority means closing the chapter on the “unity of arenas.” Contemplating upending the domestic order in Lebanon would expose the party, its base and the entire country to unprecedented peril.

Joseph Aoun concluded from regional and international stances that the path to restoring Lebanese sovereignty over southern Lebanon and launching reconstruction inevitably runs through placing all arms under state control.

In Baghdad, Al-Zaidi concluded that there can be neither stability nor investment if armed enclaves continue to launch missiles and drones at neighboring states. He chose to close this chapter. Jurf Al-Sakhar had acquired the reputation of a sealed fortress, rumored among Iraqis to house tunnels, missile and drone workshops, and field courts. Many assumed that Jurf Al-Sakhar, which the factions wrested from the grip of Daesh, was lost for good and that its strategic location prevented its return to its original inhabitants.

Al-Zaidi punctured the mystique of the “Republic of Jurf Al-Sakhar” when he spoke publicly about oil smuggling and pipeline tapping. He brought the issue directly to the Coordination Framework and the State Administration Coalition, putting everyone on the spot by demanding that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state. While the resulting settlement bears the imprint of Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani, who inherited from his predecessor the mission of preserving factions rather than sovereign states, the crisis nonetheless demonstrated that dismantling these “armed mini republics” can indeed begin.

Illusions of a regional role are a poisoned chalice that factions drink from the moment they accept the role of proxy. It begins with the mirage of an alliance with a powerful patron, followed by the steady surrender of independent decision-making in exchange for a flow of weapons. The balance of power is merciless: this is no ally — he is your general, your manager and your guide. And the deeper factions plunge into regional adventures, the greater the suffering inflicted upon sovereign nations.

The experience of the Houthis in Yemen is stark proof of the grim fate toward which maps are driven when factions seize control of decisions, resources and arsenals. Maps must be saved from the illusions of factions.