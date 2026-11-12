In the first part of this article, we looked at one of the paradoxes of the Late Bronze Age: the same interconnected networks that created prosperity also created vulnerability.

The lesson is increasingly relevant to the age of Artificial Intelligence. But there is another dimension to the story. The Bronze Age Collapse was not only about systems failing. It was also about power moving.

As established political structures weakened, new actors appeared across the Mediterranean. Among the most mysterious were the peoples later remembered as the “Sea Peoples.” Their lesson for the AI age is not who they were, but how difficult they were for an established civilization to define. Around the end of the 13th and beginning of the 12th century BCE, Egyptian inscriptions describe attacks involving groups associated with the Mediterranean. Their precise identity remains contested. They were not necessarily a single people. History has left us fragments rather than certainty.

Yet the image has survived: People arriving from the sea while established kingdoms were already under pressure. The sea represented movement and uncertainty, a world in which borders were less effective than rulers imagined. The ancient Mediterranean understood a lesson our technological civilization is rediscovering:

When the speed of movement exceeds the speed of institutions, uncertainty becomes a strategic force.

Today, our “people from the sea” do not arrive in ships. They arrive through networks. The AI revolution is changing the geography of power because technological influence no longer depends entirely upon territory. A company can influence millions without possessing an army. A cyber actor can cross a border without physically entering a country. An algorithm can affect markets in milliseconds. Increasingly, autonomous AI systems may perform tasks and make decisions beyond ordinary human supervision.

AI is not itself a “Sea People.” But the analogy raises an important question: What happens when powerful forces can move through a civilization faster than that civilization can understand them?

That question concerns sovereignty, security and human responsibility. Modern societies are extraordinarily interconnected. A disruption in one digital system can affect another. Financial instability can spread through automated markets. That is why resilience matters. The objective should not be to stop innovation, but to ensure that critical systems have redundancy, transparency and human oversight. There is a question that may prove even more important. Who owns the infrastructure of intelligence?

Advanced AI depends upon computing power, semiconductors, energy, data, algorithms and specialized talent. These capabilities are not evenly distributed. As they become more concentrated, technological power may also become more concentrated. This could create a new form of strategic dependency. The ancient world depended upon copper and tin; the modern world may increasingly depend upon computation and intelligence. Technological sovereignty is becoming inseparable from national sovereignty. This brings us to perhaps the central challenge of the AI age. Technology accelerates. Institutions generally do not. Legislation requires deliberation. International agreements require negotiation. An AI system can be deployed in months, while regulation may take years. The danger is not that AI becomes “evil,” but that capability moves faster than institutions can govern it.

That is how systemic vulnerability emerges. There is, however, a crucial difference between the Bronze Age and our own time. We know the story. We can see the ruins and study the consequences of systemic dependency before experiencing them ourselves. We can establish AI safety standards, protect critical infrastructure, prevent dangerous concentrations of technological power and maintain human oversight. And we can ensure that technological development remains connected to something more fundamental than efficiency: human dignity. The ultimate question is not how intelligent machines can become. It is what kind of civilization we want to become while building them.

This brings us back to the Odyssey and to the haunting image of the peoples arriving from the sea. Who would they be today? There is no single answer. They could be cyber actors who move invisibly across borders. They could be autonomous digital networks or disinformation systems. They could be technological organizations whose economic power exceeds that of many states. And, one day, AI agents operating across multiple systems at machine speed.

But perhaps the deeper answer is more uncomfortable:

The “people from the sea” of the 21st century may be anyone who can cross the boundaries of our institutions faster than our institutions can respond.

That is the lesson we should take from the Bronze Age. Not that history will repeat itself. But that civilization becomes vulnerable when its systems become more complex than its capacity to govern them. The ancient Mediterranean eventually rebuilt itself. Civilization did not end. It changed.

Our challenge today is to ensure that the AI revolution becomes another transformation rather than another systemic rupture. We should resist both technological utopianism and technological fear. AI can improve medicine, accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen education and enhance productivity.

But capability without resilience is dangerous. Efficiency without responsibility is fragile. Intelligence without wisdom can become blindness. The Bronze Age leaves us with a final image. A civilization looks toward the horizon and sees ships approaching. It does not know who is aboard.

Today, the sea is digital. The ships are networks. The cargo is intelligence. And the horizon is moving faster than ever. The real test of the AI age will not be whether we can build machines intelligent enough to transform civilization. It will be whether we are wise enough to transform civilization without losing control of what makes it human.