A Saudi Media Forum scheme, Media Ambassadors, has strengthened its strategic academic partnerships with a number of Saudi universities to empower young national talent and develop a new generation of professionals capable of keeping pace with rapid industry transformations.

The partnerships aim to provide students and young talent with an integrated educational and professional environment by supporting continuous learning, developing communication and technical skills, and offering training and hands-on experience aligned with labor market requirements and the evolving needs of modern media.

It supports the scheme’s efforts to strengthen integration between academic institutions and the media sector, and bridge theoretical knowledge with professional practice.

This helps develop high-quality outcomes, enhance the readiness of national talent and empower people to play a role in shaping the future of Saudi media.

The network of academic partners includes King Saud University, King Abdulaziz University, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University and Umm Al-Qura University, along with e-learning and private universities across the Kingdom’s regions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Welcoming the initiative, Abdullah Al-Otaibi, a KSU student, said: “It’s a very good initiative by the Saudi Media Forum, which aims to gather more than 300 speakers and 250 media organizations from worldwide in the upcoming edition in February 2027.

“It (the initiative) will indeed help to prepare young national talent and develop a new generation of professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations taking place across the media sector.”

Media Ambassadors highlights the forum’s commitment to expanding academic and professional cooperation, investing in young talent, and creating more effective pathways for graduates to transition from higher education into the workforce, Al-Otaibi added.

The Saudi Media Forum is set to expand its international reach for the upcoming edition, hosting major global media organizations and platforms in Riyadh to foster industry dialogue and address transformations across the sector.

Participating international outlets include France TV, British multimedia publishers The Telegraph and The Sunday Times, German press agency DPA and the UK’s ITV News.

Asian media will be represented by Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, alongside specialized platforms including digital sports outlet GiveMeSport and Middle East business news service AGBI.

The international presence reflects the forum’s expanding global footprint, providing a platform to exchange expertise, explore joint media ventures and examine technological shifts reshaping the industry.

The annual forum aims to bolster the Saudi media sector and national talent, strengthen the Kingdom’s presence in the global industry, and develop new communication and media innovation tools.