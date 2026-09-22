JEDDAH: Crowds gathered at Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront from Sept. 18 to 20 for air shows marking Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day, ahead of displays in Riyadh and Alkhobar.

Despite the heat and high humidity, families with children and elderly spectators gathered along the waterfront, waiting for the air shows to begin. People of all ages wore shades of green and white, reflecting the national colors as they joined the celebrations.

Military aircraft flew in close formation, leaving trails of green and white smoke as spectators raised their phones to capture the display. Their coordinated movements highlighted the pilots’ precision and skill.

The shows began at 5 p.m. each day opposite the Jeddah Hilton Hotel and lasted almost 20 minutes.

Civilian aircraft also took part, including a Saudia Boeing 787 and a flyadeal Airbus A320, according to Saudi Aviation.

For some spectators, attending the displays has become an annual tradition.

Noura Al-Qathami, a 24-year-old Saudi, arrived two hours early to enjoy the waterfront and find a good spot for photographs.

“What impressed me most was how closely coordinated the aircraft were as they moved together, and the green and white smoke they left across the sky,” she said.

“I try to attend every year with my sisters. I love the moment when everyone reacts and raises their phones to take pictures. It feels as though we are all sharing the same joy.”

Al-Qathami said the displays made her feel proud and were among the events she most looked forward to on National Day.

For Khalid Sindi, a 43-year-old Saudi father of two, an outing he once enjoyed with friends has become an opportunity to create memories with his children.

“What struck me most this year was my children’s fascination with the aircraft and their questions about the pilots and how they can fly so close together,” he said.

“I hope they grow up with happy memories of celebrating their country. For me, the air shows are a chance to spend time together and express our joy on National Day. Watching them in person feels different from seeing them on television.”

The celebrations also drew expatriate residents, including Tahseen Qadri, a 55-year-old Pakistani medical sector worker who has lived in Saudi Arabia for more than 25 years.

Qadri said he attended the shows with his family whenever his work schedule allowed.

“What I admire most is the pilots’ precision, but I also enjoy seeing families of different nationalities celebrating together,” he said.

“My children grew up here, and we have memories we cherish. When I watch the displays and share in people’s happiness, I feel grateful to this country, which has become such a big part of our lives.”

The air shows will next take place at the exhibition and convention venue in Malham, north of Riyadh, on Sept. 22 and 23. Displays will begin at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 2 p.m.

The program will conclude in Al-Khobar on Sept. 26 and 27, with shows starting at 4:30 p.m. on the waterfront opposite the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Science and Technology Center, known as Scitech.

Previous National Day celebrations have also featured military air shows. In 2018, displays marking the Kingdom’s 88th National Day included fighter jet formations and performances by the Saudi Falcons and the UAE’s Al-Fursan aerobatic team.

Fighter jets painted green and bearing Saudi emblems performed over Jeddah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Participating Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft included F-15S and F-15C fighters, Tornado and Typhoon jets, and a multirole tanker transport aircraft used for aerial refuelling.