RIYADH: Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University has signed a memorandum of understanding with global technology company Huawei to deepen cooperation and strengthen technological integration.

The partnership will focus on developing Saudi talent and equipping it with advanced technical skills while enhancing the university’s education and training environment.

The signing event was held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center on the sidelines of the LEAP conference.

Under the MoU, the two sides will develop technical skills among university staff and provide specialized training tailored to the university’s needs.

The programs will cover cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and data communications networks, helping strengthen Saudi talent and align graduates with the evolving demands of the technology sector.

Mashael Al-Baidani, dean of educational services at the university, told Arab News that the partnership builds on the university’s efforts to strengthen ties with global technology companies and advance training and digital transformation initiatives.

The collaboration will help prepare qualified talent to contribute to the digital economy and create new opportunities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Baidani said: “What matters to us at the Deanship of Educational Services is creating meaningful opportunities for our students and faculty to develop the skills shaping the future of work.

“In close collaboration with the College of Computer Engineering and Sciences, our partnership with Huawei brings industry expertise closer to the university, expands access to specialized training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data, and better prepares our students for future careers.”

Al-Baidani expressed pride in the partnership, describing the MoU as a reflection of the university’s commitment to equipping students with the technical skills needed for the future job market.

“We are confident that partnering with a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence will help develop a new generation of Saudi talent capable of competing locally and globally.

“It will also support the university’s efforts to advance an education model centered on innovation and emerging technologies,” she said.