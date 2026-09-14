JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has opened registration for local and international publishing houses wishing to participate in the Riyadh International Book Fair from Dec. 10 to 19.

The commission has invited publishing houses and other interested organizations to submit applications through engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_forms/tracks/326/?lang=ar by Oct. 1.

The annual cultural event brings together authors, publishers, translators and other cultural professionals from around the world. It aims to support the book industry, promote translation, strengthen literature’s contribution to culture and knowledge, and encourage reading.

Publishers will be able to showcase their latest titles, while visitors can attend a cultural program featuring panel discussions, workshops and lectures by Saudi and international writers, academics and experts.

The official Riyadh book fair account on X says: “December brings us together once again through our shared passion for reading.

“Calling all local and international publishing houses. The organizers of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2026 have opened registration for publishers wishing to participate in this year’s edition, taking place from Dec. 10 to 19. Register now.”

The fair will also feature the Saudi Authors Corner, where local writers can display and market self-published works for which they hold publishing and distribution rights.

A dedicated children’s pavilion will focus on literature for children and young adults, offering interactive programs and creative workshops to encourage reading in a safe and educational environment.

The announcement follows the 2025 edition, held under the theme “Riyadh Reads” at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The 10-day event brought together more than 2,000 Saudi and international publishing houses and agencies from over 25 countries, along with cultural bodies and institutions from Saudi Arabia and abroad.

More than 1.38 million people visited the fair, a 37 percent increase from the previous edition, while sales rose by 20 percent.

Uzbekistan was the 2025 guest of honor and showcased its literature, cultural heritage, history and arts through a dedicated pavilion featuring manuscripts, publications and works by cultural figures and emerging talent.