RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior’s medical services set up educational and training booths at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam to raise awareness of first aid and its role in saving lives and reducing complications.

World First Aid Day is observed annually on the second Saturday of September. This year, it fell on Sept. 12, with the theme “First Aid in Migration Contexts.”

The day aims to promote accessible first-aid training and empower people to act as first responders during medical emergencies.

To mark the day, the ministry’s booths offered interactive demonstrations on assessing injuries, responding to emergencies based on the type of injury, and providing safe and effective first aid before specialized medical teams arrive.

The initiative aimed to promote a culture of first aid and strengthen health and safety awareness in workplaces and public spaces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority also marked the day with nationwide awareness campaigns, workshops and training programs to equip community members with lifesaving emergency skills.

The initiative featured interactive booths in public venues and hands-on demonstrations of basic first-aid techniques, according to the SPA report.

The authority emphasized that prompt and safe intervention during the first minutes of an emergency can save lives and reduce complications until medical teams arrive.