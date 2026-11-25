MADINAH: The mountains of Madinah region stand among Saudi Arabia’s most significant natural and historical landmarks, combining striking geological formations with sites linked to the life of the Prophet and key events in Islamic history.

Their rugged terrain, diverse landscapes and cultural significance make them destinations that offer both scenic beauty and a connection to the region’s rich heritage.

Among the best known is Mount Uhud, located about four kilometers north of the Prophet’s Mosque. Closely associated with the Prophet’s life, the mountain was the site of the Battle of Uhud in the third year after Hijrah, when 70 of the Prophet’s companions were martyred. It is also known for its distinctive igneous and volcanic rock formations and natural cavities.

Nearby is Mount Al-Rumah, which played a pivotal role in the battle. Situated around three kilometers from Mount Uhud, the hill was the position assigned by the Prophet to archers and witnessed events that shaped the outcome of the confrontation.

To the southwest of Madinah lies Mount Ayr, a prominent geographical landmark about seven kilometers from the Prophet’s Mosque. The mountain marks the southern boundary of Madinah’s sacred precinct. Along its western foothills stands the Dhul Hulayfah Miqat Mosque, while the historic Wadi Al-Aqiq runs nearby, enhancing the area’s cultural and natural importance.

Mount Sela, northwest of Madinah and about 700 meters from the Prophet’s Mosque, is linked to the Battle of the Trench. The Prophet used the mountain as part of a defensive position against confederate forces, and together with the trench it helped form a protective barrier around the city.

The area surrounding Mount Sela is home to several notable historical and architectural landmarks, including Al-Fath Mosque, Bani Haram Cave and Thaniyat Al-Wada, as well as other heritage sites.

In Yanbu governorate, the Radwa Mountains are renowned for their dramatic geological formations, abundant water resources and picturesque landscapes. Among the region’s most prominent mountain ranges, they also benefit from their proximity to the Red Sea coast.

The mountains are linked to a notable chapter in Saudi history, having been the site of the 1945 meeting between King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud and King Farouk of Egypt in the Radwa Bay area.

Together, these mountains reflect the geographical diversity and cultural depth of Madinah Region. They also highlight the importance of preserving the area’s natural and historical landmarks and promoting awareness of their role in shaping the region’s identity.