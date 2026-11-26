HAMBURG: Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of durum wheat in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

This was slightly more than the tender volume of 100,000 tonnes.

It was said to have been bought in five 25,000 tonnes consignments with the lowest price estimated at $353.69 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included for 25,000 tonnes bought from trading house Casillo, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.