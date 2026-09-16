RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the launch of a Houthi drone toward the holy city of Makkah on Tuesday.



The Kingdom affirmed that the “cowardly” and “terrorist attack” against the holy city constitutes a repetition of the Houthi militia’s practices of targeting and violating holy sites.



It is also a provocation to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide, particularly as this marks the second attempt to target Makkah, following an initial attempt on July 27, 2017, the Foreign Ministry said.



The Kingdom commended the vigilance of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, which intercepted and destroyed the drone before it could enter Makkah’s restricted airspace.



Saudi Arabia reiterated its call for the international community to condemn these grave attacks and adopt a firm stance regarding the Houthi militia’s assaults on holy sites and the Kingdom’s civilian and economic assets, as well as the militia’s threats to freedom of maritime navigation.



It also reaffirmed its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, pilgrims and the Kingdom’s territory, citizens and residents.



Muslim organizations and countries in the region also condemned the attacks, expressing their solidarity with the Kingdom.



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, including “against the city of Makkah and the Madinah region.”



“These attacks instil fear in innocent civilians, violate the sanctity of holy sites and mosques, and provoke the sentiments of Muslims around the world,” the OIC said.



“The acts committed by the Houthi terrorist militia against holy sites, mosques and civilian infrastructure constitute terrorism that runs counter to Islamic values and to international norms, principles and law,” the organization added.



The Muslim World League also condemned the attacks, describing them as “a flagrant violation of the values of our noble religion and the most basic humanitarian principles.”



Houthi actions “violate divine sanctities by endangering the lives of Muslims and their holy sites,” MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi also condemned the Houthi attack.

He said that such terrorist attacks against Makkah “once again reveal an extremist approach that disregards the sanctity of holy sites and the safety of civilians, necessitating a firm and deterrent international stance to put an end to these violations and hold those responsible accountable.”

Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy also condemned the incident, warning that the militia’s continued escalation was exacerbating tensions in the region.

He stressed the league’s “full solidarity with the Kingdom” and for all measures taken to protect Saudi territory and security .

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attempted attack as a “despicable act of aggression” and a “gross overreach,” while reaffirming its solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait and Jordan also condemned the attempted attack, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and the sanctity of the holy sites.

Egypt and Bahrain also condemned the attempted Houthi attack targeting Makkah, rejecting actions that threaten Saudi Arabia’s security and reaffirming solidarity with the Kingdom. Bahrain also called on the UN Security Council to take a firm stance against Houthi attacks.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a post on X, Sharif described the attempted attack as a “cowardly and sinful” act and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kingdom.

He also said dialogue and diplomacy remained the only sustainable path to peace, while stressing Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security and efforts to contain regional escalation.