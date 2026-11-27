RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye will accelerate efforts to support the Kingdom’s security amid ongoing Houthi attacks, the three members of the Makkah Alliance for Defense said on Friday.

The nations signed the agreement in August and held the second meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad on Friday.

The trio strongly condemned the “persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthis militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The committee said the countries had resolved to “continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security,” according to a joint statement.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the meeting underscored the importance of continued joint action to strengthen political and defense cooperation among the alliance members.

In a series of posts on X early Saturday, Prince Khalid said the countries had reaffirmed their common commitment to advancing regional security and stability.

He described the alliance as having a pivotal role in preserving international peace and security, adding that its members should build on the outcomes of their meetings and further strengthen their strategic partnership.

“The Second Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense underscores the importance of continued joint action to enhance political and defense efforts, and affirms our unified position and role in advancing security and stability,” he said.

Prince Khalid also met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss the alliance’s role in promoting security and stability and developing the members’ defense capabilities.

In a separate meeting with Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, the two officials welcomed the outcomes of the committee meeting and stressed the importance of further strengthening defense cooperation.

Prince Khalid also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, conveying the greetings of the Saudi leadership and thanking him for the welcome and hospitality extended to the visiting delegations.

The alliance took shape as the Iran-backed Houthis resumed attacks against Saudi Arabia and broke a four-year truce in the Yemen conflict earlier this year.

The militia began launching attacks after war erupted between Iran and the United States in February.

Friday’s meeting was attended by Prince Khalid and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The committee reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the three countries’ determination to work collectively toward regional peace, security and stability.

The members also reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, including collective defense, mutual solidarity, and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They pledged to expand cooperation in defense industries, technology and training to strengthen the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces.

The three countries signed the defense pact in Makkah on Aug. 7, aiming to strengthen joint deterrence and expand defense cooperation.

During their first committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, the three countries agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh.



