RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to attend the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, is set to take place from Dec. 8 to 10, in Abu Dhabi.

The invitation was received on his behalf by Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi vice foreign minister, during a meeting with Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh.

The two officials also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest.