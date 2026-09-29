MOGADISHU: Turkey has poured huge sums into making Somalia one of its main foreign outposts but is being sucked into the country’s violent political battles, risking the goodwill it has built.

Turkish F-16s fired missiles around Baidoa, a city in southern Somalia, on Monday as they helped federal troops fight off an attack by forces loyal to an ousted governor.

Turkey was also accused of an airstrike on September 3 that injured opposition leader General Mahad Abdirahman in the southern town of Doolow, though the government claimed he was hurt by explosives “being prepared inside the house”.

That incident sparked rare anti-Turkey protests in the region, with some burning its flag and desecrating images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey is a new colonial power that is occupying Somalia and is killing Somali people,” district commissioner Omar Abdullahi told a crowd of protesters in nearby Afmadow.

“From today onwards, are we not at war with Turkey?”

Huge investment

While several Western countries have grown tired of funding a country in perpetual conflict, Turkey established its biggest overseas military base in Somalia.

It is also building a spaceport on the Somali coast dedicated to launches and satellite technologies, as well as exploring for oil.

The Turks have trained Somali troops, provided aid during droughts, floods and famines, and helped transform the capital, Mogadishu, with new roads and solar streetlights, while its companies run the city’s airport and seaport.

Diplomats in Mogadishu jokingly complain of being awoken by the roar of the three Turkish F-16s.

Many Somalis are grateful -- particularly as Washington has cut vital aid needed for the fight against the Al Qaeda-linked insurgent group, Al-Shabaab that controls swathes of the country.

But opposition parties say Turkish military training, vehicles, and drones -- originally meant to battle Al-Shabaab -- are being used against them and their militias, including during political clashes in Mogadishu in June.

Somalia is in a deep political crisis after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pushed through unpopular reforms that included extending his mandate for a year, and the opposition met with Turkish diplomats to warn against taking sides.

‘Perfect cooperation’

Turkish construction work is pressing ahead regardless.

The first phase of the spaceport at Warsheikh, around about 70 kilometres (40 miles) north of Mogadishu, is due to be completed soon, a local official said on condition of anonymity.

Turkey is in Somalia for the long-term and its interests go far beyond the current government.

“A succession of presidents and politicians has held office, and we have worked in perfect cooperation with these successive leaders,” said a senior Turkish official working on the Somalia file.

“All political actors in Somalia know that Turkey’s support is intended for the Somali people and for Somalia, not for any specific political line,” he added.

This was supported by a Western diplomat based in Mogadishu.

“Turkey is a highly sophisticated actor and will support whoever best secures those interests,” he told AFP.

‘Disinformation’

The Somali government says the opposition is using “disinformation” to malign the relationship with Turkey.

“It was shameful to see the Turkish flag being burned on Somali soil,” said parliament speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur at an event to commemorate the partnership on September 9.

Somali MP Amina Mohamed Mursal told AFP that the Turks “are our brothers and sisters... They came to our aid during difficult times.”

Some ordinary Somalis are still wary.

“Turkey can no longer be seen as a neutral partner... Its backing of the federal government’s leadership is deepening political divisions and fuelling our resentment,” Mogadishu resident Dahir Ahmed told AFP.

“Many people now openly criticise Turkey -- a marked change from the widespread support it enjoyed when it first became involved in Somalia,” added Shueyb Yare, a businessman from the diaspora.