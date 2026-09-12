JEDDAH: The 11th Scientific Assembly of the Saudi Society of Emergency Medicine opened in Jeddah on Saturday, bringing together leading experts, specialists and practitioners from Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health until Sept. 14, the event explores the latest practices and innovations, and discusses challenges facing practitioners and the future of the specialty.

This year’s theme, “NextGen EM,” reflects the conference’s focus on supporting the next generation of emergency physicians and practitioners by strengthening their scientific and professional capabilities and connecting them with experienced specialists.

The opening event featured a visual presentation highlighting the importance of emergency medicine, followed by another examining the development and future of the specialty in the Kingdom.

Assistant Minister of Health for Health Services Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali highlighted the rapid development of emergency care and the growing role of technology in the field.

“Emergency departments are among the most rapidly evolving areas of healthcare. Today, one of the first questions being addressed is: What role does artificial intelligence play in emergency medicine?” he said.

“The advances in content, subject matter and technology did not happen by chance. We must advance the science we practice in Saudi Arabia.

“Our role should not be limited to learning, adopting and harnessing knowledge to care for people. We must also play a leading role in contributing to that knowledge, innovating within the field and taking it into new frontiers.”

Addressing emergency department staff, he said: “No one else can truly experience what you do. Words cannot adequately express the importance of your work. You are privileged to care for these lives, and they are fortunate to be in your hands.”

Dr. Roaa Jamjoom, chairperson of the society and a consultant in pediatric emergency medicine, told Arab News that this year’s assembly stood out for its focus on both the present and future of emergency medicine.

“What distinguishes the 11th Scientific Assembly is that we do not only discuss the current state of emergency medicine, but also look ahead to its future,” she said.

“We were keen to bring together the experience of established practitioners and the ambitions of the next generation, while creating opportunities for young professionals to learn, participate and contribute.”

Jamjoom said the gathering also provided a space for exchanging knowledge and strengthening professional connections among practitioners and specialists from different backgrounds.

“NextGen EM reflects our belief that younger professionals are not simply waiting for the future of emergency medicine. They are already helping to shape it,” she added.

Prof. Jameel Abualenain, the society’s president, said: “NextGen EM is not only about the next generation of emergency physicians; it is about the next generation of emergency medicine itself.

“Over the years, the society has grown alongside our specialty. What began as a professional society has become a community that brings together different generations, disciplines and colleagues from across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

He said the assembly celebrated the society’s journey while looking ahead to the future of emergency medicine. “Every generation inherits something from the one before it: knowledge, experience, standards and, sometimes, challenges.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that the generation after us inherits something better: better emergency care, better education, better science and stronger leadership.”

Addressing younger practitioners, he said: “NextGen EM is not a future you are waiting to enter. You are already part of building it.”

He added that experienced professionals also had a responsibility to open doors, share their knowledge, create opportunities and give the next generation the confidence and space to lead.

“That, to me, is what NextGen EM represents,” he said.

Following the opening ceremony, Al-Abdulaali toured the accompanying exhibition and visited the participating exhibitors’ stands.