RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa called for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further military escalation, warning that renewed hostilities could have serious consequences for regional security, international shipping, energy supplies and the global economy.

During talks in Riyadh on Wednesday, the two leaders stressed the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, contain crises, prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, according to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

They also called for an immediate halt to activities threatening maritime security and shipping routes in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi crown prince received Al-Sharaa in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

They also welcomed their aligned views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al-Sharaa’s visit, which came at the invitation of Saudi King Salman, was in recognition of the longstanding historical ties between the two countries, according to the SPA statement.

The discussions were followed by the signing of several agreements covering defense, industry, agriculture, environmental protection and development projects, as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The talks took place amid heightened regional tensions stemming from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside continued Houthi attacks threatening maritime traffic in the Red Sea.