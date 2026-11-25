A festive spirit is sweeping through Jubail Industrial City as the Jubail Hills Festival welcomes large crowds from across the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Staged across five uniquely themed hills, the event combines entertainment, culture and adventure, offering everything from snow playgrounds and dazzling water shows to musical performances, treasure hunts and family-friendly attractions. Alongside the activities, bustling cafés, restaurants and markets add to the vibrant atmosphere, making the festival one of the region's most popular seasonal destinations. The festival will run through December 12.

• All photos by SPA