JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik discussed bilateral ties and regional developments in Jeddah on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Oman across various fields, as well as efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

The meeting followed Sultan Haitham’s arrival in Jeddah earlier Tuesday, where he was received by the crown prince at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Omani sultan was also received by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Makkah Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Mishal, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other senior Saudi officials.