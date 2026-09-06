MAKKAH: Taif governorate, located among the mountains of Al-Shafa and Al-Hada, has long attracted visitors from across the Kingdom and the Gulf. Now, its forests, valleys, misty landscapes, resorts, restaurants and cafes are increasingly complementing an emerging focus on wellness- and nature-based tourism.

Taif’s potential as a wellness destination has been reinforced by its renewed accreditation as a Healthy City by the World Health Organization — after meeting 80 criteria encompassing the environment, healthcare services, lifestyle, community engagement, and more — making it the first Saudi city to receive the recognition twice.

Ali Al-Ajmi, a visitor from Kuwait, told Arab News that Taif’s cooler climate, natural beauty, and peaceful atmosphere make it appealing for longer stays. He added that Al-Shafa, in particular, offers mountains, misty scenery, open spaces, and resorts well suited to visitors seeking rest and relaxation.

Rising approximately 2,500 meters above sea level, Al-Shafa has a cool summer climate often accompanied by rain and mist. Tourism authorities regard it as one of Taif’s leading destinations.

Abdulhadi Al-Sufyani, a tourist-resort owner in Al-Shafa, said the area’s natural beauty has helped shift it from a short-stay destination to one where visitors stay for several days. He added that growing demand for privacy, tranquility and proximity to nature has strengthened the area’s appeal, and noted that the overall quality of the tourism experience has become a crucial factor in attracting visitors and encouraging them to extend their stays.

Health professionals stress that the distinction between wellness and medical treatment is important. Anas Al-Khoutani, a physiotherapy specialist in Taif, said that climate, nature, and a tranquil environment can support physical and psychological well-being and enhance quality of life, but should not be viewed as substitutes for professional diagnoses or treatments.

He said that regular walking, reduced exposure to noise, and time spent outdoors can all support a healthier lifestyle when guided by specialists.

Taif could therefore develop an integrated model combining treatment, rehabilitation, wellness and tourism, allowing visitors to access specialized health services while benefiting from a supportive environment and activities suited to their needs.

Al-Khoutani stressed that any recovery program should be structured through specialist guidance, particularly for those undergoing treatment or rehabilitation.