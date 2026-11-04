RIYADH: Two young peregrine falcons fetched a combined SR388,000 ($103,000) during the 17th night of the National Center for Falcons Auction.

The first bird, caught in Al-Batha by four falcon catchers, sold for SR88,000 after bidding opened at SR40,000. The second falcon, caught in Sharurah by 18 falcon catchers, fetched SR300,000 after an opening bid of SR80,000, making it the highest-priced sale of the evening.

The latest sales follow SR3.558 million in transactions recorded during the auction’s first 14 nights in October, according to the National Center for Falcons. The auction receives locally caught falcons over a two-month period, with birds brought in from different parts of the Kingdom.

Among the notable transactions recorded in October was the sale of Al-Shabaan, a peregrine falcon captured in southern Umluj by three falcon catchers, which fetched SR360,000. The bird ranked among the auction's highest-priced sales during the month, following Umm Khansar, which sold for SR375,000.

The auction, which runs until Nov. 30, is limited to young migratory peregrine falcons captured in Saudi Arabia. The National Center for Falcons coordinates participation by catchers from across the Kingdom, with bidding sessions broadcast on television and social media.